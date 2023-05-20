Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OPEC Update, May 2023

May 20, 2023 6:49 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Summary

  • OPEC crude output was revised lower in February 2023 by 10 kb/d compared to last month’s report, and March 2023 OPEC crude output was revised lower by 3 kb/d.
  • World All Liquids Supply fell to 101.3 Mb/d in April 2023, a decrease of 0.5 Mb/d from last month.
  • OPEC crude output increased by 3.2 Mb/d over the past 23 months to 28.6 Mb/d in April 2023.
  • OECD stocks fell in March 2023 by 31.7 Mb to 34 Mb, below the 5-year average.
  • OPEC expects Permian output to grow by 590 kb/d from 2022 to 2023.

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, depicting the investment in the development or production of global oil industry.

William_Potter

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for May 2023 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is April 2023 and output reported for OPEC nations

OPEC 13

Figure 1

OPEC crude oil production

Figure 2

Algeria

Angola

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Iran

Iran

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Venezuela

OPEC 13 Crude + Russian C + C

Figure 3

Graph 5 - 29: OPEC crude production and world oil supply development

Figure 4

Graph 9 - 1: OECD commercial oil stocks

Figure 9

Table 10 - 1: Supply/demand balance for 2022, mb/d

Figure 6

Table 10 - 2: Supply/demand balance for 2023*, mb/d

Figure 7

Table 5 - 5: US tight oil production growth, mb/d

Figure 8

OPEC 13 Crude (kb/d)

Figure 9

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

