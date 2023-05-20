Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SentinelOne: Rapid Growth And A Pivot Toward Profitability

May 20, 2023 7:50 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)OKTA
Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.29K Followers

Summary

  • SentinelOne shares have essentially tracked the movement of overall high growth companies for the last several months.
  • The company has forecast far more modest growth than it has recently achieved.
  • Margins, while improving, have a long way to go, and in particular, sales and marketing spend ratio remains at exceptionally elevated levels.
  • The company's technology has been built on the use of AI and predictive models, and these models are a significant factor differentiating outcomes using Sentinel solutions with those of other competitors.
  • The company's entrance into adjacencies such as web application protection as well as its recent announcement of a Security DataLake are likely underappreciated by many.

Monitors woman see thru data

Laurence Dutton

SentinelOne's shares are running in place; the company is sprinting

In some ways, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is a metaphor for high growth cyber security companies. It started life as a public company with a fantastic growth rate

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.29K Followers
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.