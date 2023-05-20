Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shrinkage Crisis: Target's Financial Battle Against Organized Retail Crime

May 20, 2023 7:56 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.17K Followers

Summary

  • Target's escalating inventory shrinkage problem, driven by theft and organized retail crime, is projected to reduce profitability by over $0.5 billion year-on-year.
  • The company's considerable investments in security and inventory protection measures to combat this issue will likely increase operating expenses, potentially affecting earnings.
  • While impacting the bottom line directly, theft also indirectly affects customer loyalty and overall revenue by deteriorating the shopping experience.

Retail Shoplifting. Man Stealing In Supermarket

AndreyPopov

In the world of retail, inventory shrinkage is a silent killer that chips away at profitability. Recently, this menace has escalated substantially for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), causing profound fiscal implications. As theft and organized retail crime continue to burgeon, Target's

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.17K Followers
I am an independent investment writer with a passion for cutting-edge technology and investment strategies. My mission is to provide high-quality investment research to the public, assisting you on your journey to achieving your financial goals.Your support is vital in helping me continue my journey as an independent writer.  I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack newsletter, The Compounders. Here, I delve even deeper into technology-based investments and business analysis. The newsletter is accessible to everyone, with a free tier providing a wealth of valuable insights: https://zenanalyst.substack.com/.  Disclaimer: The information provided by Zen Analyst is for general informational purposes only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. All ratings and conclusions reflect Zen Analyst’s own portfolio construction needs and may not be suitable for you or any other individual or organization. Please consider your unique needs and consult a licensed advisor before making any financial decisions. The views reflected on The Compounders and on Seeking Alpha are subject to change at any time without notice. Although we try to be accurate, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information provided. Zen Analyst disclaims all liabilities that may result from your financial decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.