AndreyPopov

In the world of retail, inventory shrinkage is a silent killer that chips away at profitability. Recently, this menace has escalated substantially for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), causing profound fiscal implications. As theft and organized retail crime continue to burgeon, Target's financial health finds itself under increasing pressure, with anticipated shrinkage expected to drain profitability by over half a billion dollars compared to last year. This article aims to assess the financial impacts of this predicament, alongside the company's recent performance and future prospects.

Huston, Looks Like We Have a Shrinkage Problem

Inventory shrinkage is posing a substantial financial challenge for Target, with a detrimental impact that has been escalating since last year. The company anticipates shrink will cut its profitability by more than $0.5 billion compared to last year, a striking blow to its financial performance. Worsening shrink rates are, indeed, exerting considerable pressure on Target's financial results, but the implications of this issue extend well beyond fiscal concerns.

The primary drivers of this worrying trend are theft and organized retail crime, posing grave challenges to not just Target, but to the entire retail industry. These illicit activities are leading to an alarming uptick in violent incidents across retail stores, which presents a significant threat to the safety and wellbeing of Target's staff and customers. We are reminded of Best Buy's (BBY) comment that increasing theft is traumatizing employees, which is especially a problem in a persistently tight labor major. The theft of products also has a ripple effect on the shopping experience, leading to diminished product availability and compromised customer satisfaction. If unchecked, these patterns of theft and organized crime could have far-reaching effects on the communities where Target operates.

To combat this, Target has launched a series of mitigation strategies designed to protect its team members and customers. Significant investments have been made to bolster security measures and create a safer environment in stores. The company has also installed protective fixtures for merchandise and adjusted product assortments in stores most affected by these criminal activities.

However, this is a pervasive issue that extends far beyond a single retailer's ability to combat it. Recognizing this, Target is reaching out to legislators, law enforcement agencies, and industry partners to advocate for public policy solutions aimed at tackling organized retail crime. The company underscores its commitment to keeping its stores operational in these dialogues, even in areas most afflicted by these challenges. Rather than stepping back from this issue, Target is facing it head-on, engaging in a cooperative search for solutions that benefit not only its bottom line, but also its customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

According to a CNN report, retail shrink hit $94.5 billion in 2021, up 4% from 2020 and a 53% jump from 2019. 88% of retailers surveyed said that the pandemic resulted in an increase in overall risk for their company. Retailers, on average, saw a 26.5% increase in organized retail crime incidents in 2021. Beyond theft of goods, eight in ten retailers surveyed reported that violence and aggression associated with incidents increased in the past year.

Indeed, violent crimes has been increasing across the country, and as close observers of social trends, we cannot help but worry about a broader decline in civility in the US. From 2018 to 2020, assaults reported to the F.B.I. by law enforcement agencies overall rose 42%; they increased 63% in grocery stores and 75% in convenience stores.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Looking at the recent FY Q1 earnings report for Target Corporation, we note several key factors that investors should bear in mind. The stock traded up 2.6% on the day after earnings, a positive response likely driven by the firm beating earnings per share (EPS) consensus by 16.1%. Although EPS for the quarter was down 6% year over year at $2.05, investors seemed encouraged by the better-than-expected result.

Revenue growth, while positive at 0.6% year on year to $25.3 billion, was slower than anticipated. The company's three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% appears to be slowing, as evidenced by consensus forecasts of revenue growth of only 1.2% this fiscal year, reaching $110.5 billion, and 2.0% in the following fiscal year, reaching $112.7 billion. We observe that Target's revenue is not growing as robustly as in previous years.

Gross margin for the company came in at 27%, but the operating margin shrank to 5.2% from 5.4% a year ago. Over the last three fiscal years, TGT's EBIT margin has decreased by 2.4 percentage points, from 6.0% to 3.5%. Despite the past margin compression, analysts are forecasting an expansion of 137 basis points this fiscal year to 4.9%, and a further 93 basis points expansion to 5.8% next year. We find this trend encouraging and an indicator of potentially improved profitability ahead.

Target's EPS has grown at a negative CAGR of -2.0% over the past three fiscal years. We're relieved to see the consensus forecasting a rebound, expecting EPS to increase by 38.1% to $8.31 this fiscal year, and by 24.8% to $10.38 the following fiscal year. Despite past struggles, it seems EPS may be on the rise.

Turning to the company's free cash flow (FCF), there has been a noticeable decline over the past four fiscal years. Four years ago, FCF margin stood at 5.0%, compared to the current fiscal year's forecast of 2.7%. While this is concerning, the company still generated an average FCF margin of 4.2% over the last four fiscal years. This, along with a strong return on invested capital (ROIC) of 9.5% and a net cash position of $14,889 million, showcases the solid financial health of the business.

Over the past year, TGT's stock performance has been underwhelming, lagging the S&P 500 by 11 percentage points and returning -2.2% in absolute terms. Currently, the stock is trading 6.2% below its 200-day moving average and 18% below its 52-week high, but 10% above its 52-week low, indicating a potentially undervalued investment opportunity.

In terms of valuation multiples, Target's stock is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 0.5, an EV/EBIT multiple of 8.3, a P/E multiple of 14.6, and an FCF multiple of 20.4. These multiples suggest a discount relative to the S&P 500, apart from a small FCF premium of 4.2%. Even though TGT's PEG ratio is a premium to the S&P 500, at 1.8 vs 1.5, we believe the stock is attractively priced given its potential for improved earnings.

Looking at historical valuations, the stock's current forward 12-month P/E of 17.3 is moderately above its 5-year mean of 16.8 but within its 2-standard deviation range of 10.9 to 22.7. This suggests that the stock's valuation is neither historically low nor high compared to its 5-year range.

Comparing TGT's valuation to its peers provides more color. Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Best Buy (BBY) are trading at forward 12-month P/E multiples of 23.6, 19.3, and 11.4, respectively. TGT's P/E of 17.3 situates it comfortably between its higher-priced competitor WMT and the cheaper BBY, suggesting moderate relative value within its peer group.

Our assessment of Target's latest financial performance is mixed. Revenue growth has slowed, and the stock has underperformed over the past year. However, there are encouraging signs. The forecasted EPS growth, expected operating margin expansion, solid ROIC, and robust balance sheet all suggest potential upside. Moreover, valuation-wise, we believe TGT's stock offers reasonable value, particularly given the consensus forecast for improved profitability. The current share price also reflects an attractive entry point, considering it's trading below its 200-day moving average and near its 52-week low. Given these factors, we believe investors could find value in adding TGT to their portfolios.

Risks to Financials

The escalating inventory shrinkage problem primarily driven by theft and organized retail crime directly impacts Target's bottom line. The anticipated shrinkage will cut the company's profitability by more than $0.5 billion compared to the previous year. This significant loss impacts earnings and erodes profit margins, thus potentially weakening investor confidence and causing negative fluctuations in the company's stock price. Moreover, the constant need to replace stolen inventory further drains resources, impeding the firm's ability to invest in growth opportunities or to allocate resources efficiently.

The necessary investments in security and inventory protection measures represent another direct financial burden. While these investments are critical to stemming the shrinkage problem, they will likely increase the company's operating expenses, further pressuring already shrinking operating margins. These capital-intensive interventions may lead to higher near-term costs, potentially impacting the company's earnings forecasts. If these investments do not result in a swift reduction in shrinkage, this could prolong the financial strain and possibly necessitate further investments.

Lastly, the indirect financial effects of theft and the subsequent investment in security should not be underestimated. Although not as quantifiable, the deterioration of the shopping experience due to theft can affect customer loyalty and ultimately revenue. Similarly, if the investments in security measures lead to an overly policed environment, this might also deter customers, indirectly impacting sales. Thus, while Target grapples with this complex issue, it must also be aware of potential hidden costs and try to strike a balance between enhancing security and maintaining a conducive shopping environment.

Conclusion

Target's escalating shrinkage problem puts the company in a precarious financial position. The anticipated shrinkage directly affects its profitability, while the measures taken to combat this issue will undoubtedly increase operating expenses. However, amidst these challenges, Target showcases strong resilience and proactive strategies, characterized by significant investments in safety measures and engaging with various stakeholders to develop public policy solutions. As investors, while recognizing the risks posed by shrinkage, we also acknowledge the robustness of Target's response and its overall solid financial health. It's essential to continue monitoring the company's progress in tackling these challenges and look out for signs of substantial shrinkage reduction. Despite the pressures, Target's stock still presents potential value for the discerning investor.