Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

6 Charts Show Inflation Is Far Too High For Fed Rate Cuts

Jon Wolfenbarger profile picture
Jon Wolfenbarger
383 Followers

Summary

  • Key measures of underlying inflation pressures remain stubbornly high and well above the Fed's 2% target.
  • We provide six charts showing how high inflation remains, despite one of the most aggressive Fed rate hiking cycles in history.
  • This will likely keep the Fed from "pausing" rate hikes anytime soon and rate cuts are even less likely.
  • Additional Fed rate hikes are likely to be bearish for stocks.
  • As long as inflation remains high, if the Fed is forced to cut rates due to the banking crisis or a recession, that is also likely to be bearish for stocks.

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

If the Federal Reserve is serious about "fighting inflation" enough to bring it down to their 2% target, then we believe inflation is still far too high to justify a "pause" in interest rates hikes, much less rate cuts.

Super Core Inflation

Bureau of Labor Services, Bloomberg

Fed Funds and Sticky Inflation

FRED

Median CPI

Cleveland Fed

Median PCE

Cleveland Fed

Inflation Expectations 1 Year

University of Michigan

Inflation Expectations 5 Years

University of Michigan

This article was written by

Jon Wolfenbarger profile picture
Jon Wolfenbarger
383 Followers
I have over 30 years of investment industry experience, including over 22 years as a stock analyst at Allianz Global Investors. I write about generating high returns in any market environment using technical and fundamental analysis. I am Founder & CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, a FREE investment website dedicated to helping investors generate market-beating profits with stocks & ETFs in both bull & bear markets.BullAndBearProfits.com FREE features:First-Timer pageWebsite Tour video4-10 new Stock and ETF recommendations per monthVideo webinars, including:HOW TO USE STOCK MARKET INDICATORS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO USE ECONOMIC INDICATORS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITS Special Reports, including:WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO USE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSUNDERSTANDING ECONOMICS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSETF & Stock Basics courseInvesting Insights articlesInteractive Member Q&ARecommended ReadingTestimonialsFREE PASSWORDYouTube channel

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.