ZTR: Widening Discount And High Distribution Rate Make This Balanced Fund Attractive Here

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I wrote an article on the merger of ZF into ZTR back in 2019. The 12% ZTR premium back then has now turned into an 11% discount.
  • ZTR is a balanced fund with about 60% in equities and 40% in fixed income.
  • ZTR currently uses a Managed Distribution Plan where the fund pays out a regular monthly distribution of $0.08 or about 15.9% annualized.
Autonomous transportation. Driverless automotive.

carloscastilla

(Data below is sourced from the Virtus website unless otherwise stated.)

Fund History

The Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) was originally created in 2005, but it originally traded under the ticker DCA. In April 2017 it merged with the

discount chart

ZTR Discount History (cefconnect)

Equity Sector Allocation

ZTR Equity Allocation (Virtus web site)

Fixed Income Allocations

ZTR Fixed Income Sectors (Virtus web site)

Country Breakdown

ZTR Country Breakdown (Virtus web site)

ZTR correlations

ZTR Fund Correlations (Portfolio Visualizer)

Credit breakdown

ZTR Ratings Distribution (Virtus web site)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

