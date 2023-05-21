Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors will be watching the U.S. debt ceiling showdown again as the threat of a government default of some sort becomes more real. Unless an extension or agreement is hammered out in Washington, analysts warn potential negative scenarios include Congress raising the debt ceiling just past the point the U.S. Treasury can make timely payments on its obligations, near-term debt service prioritization over other domestic payments, a short default on coupons, and a prolonged and damaging delay in debt service. UBS warned that the initial shock of moving past the X-date for making payments on time would have nonlinear effects that grow, particularly in the payment prioritization scenario with falling government expenditures. Against that uncertain backdrop, several Federal Reserve board members are on the speech circuit next week and the minutes of the last FOMC meeting will be released.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 22 - Global-e Online (GLBE) and Zoom Video (ZM). Seeking Alpha contributor Gytis Zizys stated: "Zoom Video: Even under a very optimistic outlook, the stock looks too expensive"



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 23 - Lowe's (LOW), Intuit (INTU), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), AutoZone (AZO), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Williams-Sonoma (WSM). Seeking Alpha contributor Josh Arnold added: "Seasonality is very favorable for the next few months, and Lowe's Companies, Inc. stock is cheap."



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 24 - Bank of Montreal (BMO), Kohl's (KSS), Analog Devices (ADI), Nvidia (NVDA), Snowflake (SNOW), and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 25 - Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Best Buy (BBY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ralph Lauren (RL), Autodesk (ADSK), and Costco (COST). Seeking Alpha contributor Skeptical12 said: "Costco is very well positioned in the current inflationary environment, and the company also has a number of long-term competitive advantages that should enable continued market share gains."



Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 26 - Big Lots (BIG).

IPO watch: Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is expected to start trading on May 25 after pricing its IPO. Analyst coverage on Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) is expected to start during the week.

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include Insperity (NSP) to $0.58 from $0.52, Medtronic (MDT) to $0.73 from $0.68, Lowe's (LOW) to $1.10 from $1.05, Flowers Foods (FLO) to $0.23 from $0.22, and American Tower (AMT) to $1.61 from $1.56. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Corporate events: The three-day Microsoft (MSFT) developers conference will begin on May 23. The event will cover many of the new Microsoft APIs, products and services on the way, as well as feature sessions on Nvidia's (NVDA) AI Enterprise, the Nvidia H100 GPU-powered VM series for generative AI, and the new Nvidia Omniverse Cloud on Azure. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) will both hold Investor Day events on May 24. A busy slate of events on May 25 includes the McDonald's (MCD) annual meeting, Zoetis (ZTS) and Microvast Holdings (MVST) Investor Day, and a talk by Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley at the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Finance Summit. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for more events scheduled for next week.