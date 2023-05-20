RHJ

Buoyed by the China reopening optimism, copper prices had a strong start to the year; since then, however, looming recession fears and a sluggish Chinese manufacturing recovery have weighed on the rally. If recent economic data is any indication, the demand-side outlook for copper is far from compelling - the global PMIs for April signaled a downturn in manufacturing activity, with all the major economies (China, US, and Europe) at <50 levels. Given copper demand has historically tracked global manufacturing growth dynamics closely, expect more near-term weakness ahead.

Further compounding issues are the supply-side ramp-up in Peru production in April (now on track for the +15% YoY production growth target), as well as a pending influx of >200kt refined copper supply post-royalty dispute resolution by CMOC Group (OTCPK:CMCLF) in Congo. The marginal impact of this influx presents a significant overhang relative to the low levels of visible inventories currently. With the United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) still trading well above prior cycle lows as well, I don’t see a compelling reason to own the fund here. Investors bullish on the long-term copper thesis, led by an accelerating policy push for ‘green’ energy and electric vehicles, would probably be better off investing in the dividend-paying producers instead.

Fund Overview - Pricey Exposure to Copper Futures

The United States Copper Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of a fully collateralized COMEX copper futures portfolio via the SummerHaven Copper Index (net of expenses). The ETF held ~$131m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a ~1% expense ratio (65bps from management fees), placing it at the higher end of comparable exchange-traded copper options; by comparison, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJC) charges a 0.45% fee. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

The fund is equally spread across three holdings at the more liquid end of the futures curve, namely the July 2023, September 2023, and December 2023 contracts, though holdings are subject to a monthly rebalancing process. In turn, CPER is collateralized by a mix of cash and equivalents (mainly via a money market fund holding), as well as short-term Treasury bills (currently spread across the June, July, and August 2023 maturities). While the fund’s overall price trend should correlate with spot prices, factors such as the monthly rebalancing and fluctuations in the curve shape (e.g., contango and backwardation) might lead to CPER price movements deviating from the spot copper price.

Worsening Demand Side Headwinds for Copper Globally

The copper rally earlier this year, triggered by optimism on China’s abrupt decision to end its ‘zero-COVID’ restrictions, has fizzled out in recent months following a slew of weak manufacturing data out of the region. China’s weakness isn’t an isolated trend - all the other major global players (US, China, and Europe) have seen their headline manufacturing PMIs, a proxy for metals demand, signal contraction ahead. Even in China, the headline Caixin manufacturing PMI has fallen to 49.5 in April (down from 50.0 in March), suggesting a modest pullback in manufacturing activity is on the horizon.

Alongside the PMI disappointments, China has also seen credit data slowing materially from the rapid pace of growth in Q1, signaling that the initial reopening boost may have passed. With Chinese refined copper imports already sharply lower in Q1 (down 13% YoY) and debt ceiling negotiations in the US likely to entail spending cuts for the Biden administration’s 'green' agenda, the near-term setup for copper is far from ideal on the demand side.

Material Supply-Side Overhang from Peru and DRC

Developing new copper supply has always been a challenging task - producers have to contend not only with cyclical swings but also increasingly burdensome environmental regulations and periodic disruptions from local governments and communities. Production in Peru (~40% of global copper supply together with Chile), for instance, has suffered persistent disruptions due to unstable fiscal and political regimes, driving a tightening of global supply in recent months. Yet, recent management commentary points to a rapidly improving near-term Peruvian production outlook. Southern Copper (SCCO) cited no mining stoppages (“the environment, the current environment operation is absolutely normal”) following the government’s efforts to contain protests. At the same time, Hudbay Minerals (HBM) noted its Peru concentrator was able to sustain uptime through the unrest in Q1, with the producer also on track for a production ramp-up in H2.

Data from Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines supported the bullish production outlook from the producers, with copper concentrate production reported to be up 20% YoY in March, including a >20kt contribution from Quellaveco. Even excluding Quellaveco, which started in H2 2022, production was surprisingly stable YoY in Q1, helped by positive contributions from Cerro Verde (up high-single-digits % YoY) and Antapaccay (>60% higher YoY). On a sequential basis, the overall production was also up in the low-teens % through Q1 - impressive growth given the challenging backdrop. Meanwhile, mines affected by the protests in Q1, such as Las Bambas, are already rebounding in March, with data indicating a sequential acceleration after a challenging February. In sum, Peru has a clear path to achieving, if not exceeding, its +15% YoY copper production growth target this year, potentially moving the copper market into a slight oversupply.

And over in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the resolution of a royalty dispute with Chinese miner CMOC Group could see another influx of copper supply coming onto markets. The stockpile, at >200kt, may not seem significant in the context of global supply but could still tilt the scales at the margins, further weighing on near-term pricing.

Near-Term Copper Outlook Clouded by Demand and Supply-Side Headwinds

With some fairly significant supply and demand-side headwinds on the horizon, I see more downside than upside for copper prices in the coming months. On the demand side, manufacturing weakness has only worsened with US, China, and Europe PMIs all in contraction (per their PMIs) - bad news, given the tight correlation between copper fundamentals and global manufacturing growth. And on the supply side, an influx of capacity from Peru (production on track to hit the government's +15% YoY target this year) and Congo (from the CMOC stockpile) poses further downside. With copper prices still well above prior cycle highs, the risk/reward of owning CPER stock doesn’t seem particularly compelling here.