STK: Tech Has Been On Fire, Time To Sell

Summary

  • STK is a buy-write closed end fund.
  • The vehicle is focused on technology stocks and has a very high correlation to the Nasdaq performance.
  • The fund has rallied over 24% this year as tech has squeezed short sellers.
  • We are now entering overvaluation territory for both the Nasdaq (from an RSI standpoint) as well as the fund from a premium perspective.

Thesis

The move in tech stocks this year has been nothing short of astounding. The Nasdaq is now up more than 27% for the year, mainly driven by the FAANG cohort and semiconductors. From the semiconductor group, NVIDIA is up a

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

