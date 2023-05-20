Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Deere: Incredible Company, But Still A Cyclical

May 20, 2023 9:55 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)
Philip Eriksson
Summary

  • DE is pioneering the next huge phase of productivity growth in agriculture since the first tractors were brought to the market.
  • Tractor autonomy, see and spray technology, drone usage, digitalization, and electrification drive DE's LEAPS ambitions.
  • The LEAPS ambitions will reduce DE's cyclical sales cycles, with The Company estimating 10% recurring revenue by 2030.
  • While share prices are around all-time highs, remember, DE is still prone to cyclicality.
  • Wait until a downturn in demand to buy DE shares.

John Deere Vintage Classic Tractor Show with US flags

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is historically a cyclical company that experiences swinging sales cycles depending on demand for equipment from farmers and construction companies. For example, I find that Deere's share price is

Farmer income in a time series graph

Farmer Income (USDA)

A john deere machine

Autonomous Sprayer (Deere.co.uk)

Revenue Projections

The Author

Philip Eriksson
I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

