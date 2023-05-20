Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Oil Keeps Growing And Providing Long-Term Value

May 20, 2023 11:31 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
165 Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Oil Corporation has a sound balance sheet that has been very free with returning capital to shareholders with both dividends and buybacks.
  • We won't be rid of oil and gas for many more decades, and in the meantime, staying invested in companies like Marathon can prove to generate good returns.
  • I will rate Marathon a buy because of the quality of the business and the solid management team.
Oil and Gas Drilling Rig. Oil drilling rig operation on the oil platform in oil and gas industry. Top drive system of drilling rig.

Otakeja

Investment Rundown

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a United States-based company that focuses on discovering, extracting, and refining oil and natural gas resources. The company operates in various locations across North America, Africa, and the Middle East. Marathon Oil Corporation is dedicated to utilizing advanced

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
165 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.