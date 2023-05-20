Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TransMedics: Expensive, But High Potential

May 20, 2023 11:38 PM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)
Aseity Research profile picture
Aseity Research
115 Followers

Summary

  • TransMedics presents an intriguing investment opportunity due to its ongoing efforts in international expansion and consistent three-year growth trend in overseas revenue.
  • The company currently maintains a 'hold' position from me based on its current financial performance and valuation.
  • While international expansion introduces new risks and complexities, successful navigation in these markets could significantly enhance the company's long-term value.
Dr. David C. Cronin...

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Companies at the forefront of medical innovation are gaining investor interest, including TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX), a pioneer in organ transplant technology. With their Organ Care System (OCS) technology, they are breaking barriers in transplantation and providing hope for those on waiting lists worldwide. My

This article was written by

Aseity Research profile picture
Aseity Research
115 Followers
Please consider following me to receive notifications on new stock analyses every week. I strive to create the best content possible for my audience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.