The ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) story is a fascinating one. Under the incredibly accommodating, loose financial conditions of the immediate post-pandemic era, WISH achieved an IPO valuation of $1 billion. In its prospectus, strong e-commerce tailwinds and a large international opportunity underpinned the bull thesis. However, despite strong growth, WISH was reporting wide losses on listing - what could go wrong?

Data by YCharts

Today, WISH has a market capitalization of just $170M. Their enterprise value is negative $439m, with cash and cash equivalents of $371M with $256m in short-term investments at the end of Q1. Some quite mind-boggling figures. Companies have and do trade at discounts to cash, but in many cases, these are biotech businesses that are set to deplete that commodity into 1000/1 shot trials (money likely has a better ROI at the roulette table). This discount usually wouldn't exist for a well-known e-commerce business that was once the third biggest in the US. The downfall has been dramatic and rapid - even when considering this fruitful market concession, it is difficult to justify taking a position.

In this article, I will discuss WISH's downfall; what happened and what the drivers of this were, I will then talk about management's turnaround plan, and why, even after a 99% decline, WISH still isn't a particularly attractive investment.

The brief horror story

In late 2020, WISH announced its intent to pursue an initial public offering. This move made sense. The macro conditions provided a good platform to raise a lot of capital and would likely give Piotr Szulczewski and Danny Zhang opportunities to sell shares over the following years (as they have done).

On December 16th, WISH priced its IPO at the top of the expected range, issuing shares at $24, raising $1.1B. At the time, the IPO commanded an expensive multiple relative to far more established companies like JD (JD); it was priced for perfection. How times do change - they were fighting an uphill battle from the start.

Shares fell off 9.5% on the first day of trading. Considering this was during the IPO/SPAC craze period where enormous pumps post-listing were a commonality, that initial move was a sign of things to come. In a market landscape dominated by raging bulls, there was still a sense of caution on the WISH order book.

This caution was warranted. Despite 31% top line growth in 2020, net losses widened to $631M from $144M the year prior. What the market soon found is that if a business can't turn a profit in the best times, they are unlikely to do very well in moderate and (especially) bad times. From the start, it appeared that WISH was a structurally unprofitable business. In FY 21, revenues declined by 20%, with every quarter marking a sequential decline and high operating losses despite large operating cost declines (e.g. marketing). Variable cost reductions couldn't catch up with a rapidly declining top line. By Q4, this was the picture.

2021 Q4 results (Investor Presentation)

WISH rapidly lost customers. A New York Times deep dive noted that they were posting, well aware that they knew weren't real - even employees became frustrated over WISH's prioritization of growth at any means. Gross margins have also suffered (and continue to) due to the lower-margin logistics business taking up a greater share of revenue.

Data by YCharts

The premise that WISH was built on lost its value in the e-commerce landscape. The aim was to serve the 'underserved middle class'. The attempt to replicate the mall experience where you 'wander and get lost in a place filled with stuff to buy' just created a convoluted mixed-bag e-commerce site. WISH's offerings were largely experimental and therefore creating repeat, loyal customers was hard. This is the strength of platforms like Etsy (ETSY) and Fiverr (FVRR) - the flywheel effect. These continuous oscillations have acted in reverse for WISH.

WISH chased growth at the expense of quality and assurance, the cornerstones of any successful consumer goods business, and in the end, that chase incinerated a lot of cash. Chase growth, win customers, think about customer experiences later - not a winning strategy.

What do the latest results show?

Joe Yan noted the 'turnaround remains on track' in the Q1 results but there appeared to be very few signs of any turnaround so far. It's unlikely you will see many worse income statements than this:

WISH Press Release (WISH IR)

Operating expenses exceed revenue. Coming into the quarter, the street expected $116m in quarterly revenues, they got $96M, a miss of $20M on pessimistic expectations.

WISH has been in management-acknowledged turnaround mode since mid-2021 when the business started its decline. The new management team is now focusing on improving customer experiences and merchant relationships. This is a necessity to have any chance of a recovery in the future, but it will be difficult to rebuild a damaged reputation.

Despite some reduction in marketing spend and headcount, WISH is still burning a lot of cash - $92M was burned in Q1. The company has been heavily reliant on marketing to drive sales - it was one of the biggest marketers on Facebook at one point. Many who know WISH, knew it for that reason. At the current cash burn rate, they have about seven quarters till they run out of cash. FCF will likely normalise now as revenue levels off, Joe Yan seems confident they have enough cash to complete the turnaround:

So one thing to mention here is that our cash use in 2022 was 50% of that of 2021, right? So operationally, we're also focused on building the strong core marketplace capability, which we have seen tremendous improvements, right? So in the listing quality and also a customer NPS and a better conversion on the retention is central. So we believe actually we have the right strategy in place to respond to the changes in the macro environment, and we are taking a disciplined approach, right, in financial management to make sure that we have sufficient capital to complete the turnaround journey.

Management pointed out that the cash burn was lower Y/Y but it's still an extraordinarily high figure on an absolute basis, it's therefore unsurprising that the market is valuing the business at such a steep discount to cash. Y/Y improvements matter little, percentage of current cash balance does, and right now, it's at 14% of cash and short-term investments, a concerning figure. The board seems very focused on returning to growth. Leveraging better unit economics to improve FCF; it can be insinuated that more aggressive cost-cutting probably won't be seen over the near term.

Buyback

We will have to wait to see if the buyback is used. It's welcome news and shows that there is substance to the belief from management that the current market capitalisation undervalues the business. Willingness to commit $50M to buybacks underlines their confidence in the turnaround. If used, they clearly believe that they can get to cash flow neutrality before running out of money.

My view

Despite some new initiatives from management, fundamentally, very little has changed at WISH and current signs point to a more substantial cash burn ahead. The bull case here is in the cash balance, any sign (of substance) that the turnaround is working will send the stock price soaring higher. This is a high-risk proposition likely worth only a small portion in one's portfolio if you believe management can do it. I don't see enough/any signs to warrant taking a position yet.