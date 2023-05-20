Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ContextLogic: $17 Billion To A Negative Enterprise Value In Just Over 2 Years

May 20, 2023 11:39 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)
Noah Riley profile picture
Noah Riley
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • ContextLogic has been a veritable poster child for a terrible investment.
  • Shares have lost 99% of value since its IPO in late 2019 and it now trades at a steep discount to cash.
  • Cash burn remained high in Q1 and it looks like that trend looks unlikely to change over the immediate near term.
  • Considering the current cash pile and the potential for buybacks, taking a short position/bearish stance is futile right now.

Businessman looking down at the falling red arrow destroying a

Gearstd

The ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) story is a fascinating one. Under the incredibly accommodating, loose financial conditions of the immediate post-pandemic era, WISH achieved an IPO valuation of $1 billion. In its prospectus, strong e-commerce tailwinds and a large international opportunity underpinned the bull thesis. However, despite

Chart
Data by YCharts

Wish Q4 2021 results snapshot

2021 Q4 results (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Wish (contextlogic) Income Statement

WISH Press Release (WISH IR)

This article was written by

Noah Riley profile picture
Noah Riley
1.15K Followers
Hi there! I am Noah, an undergraduate at the University of York in the UK where I also take on the Chief Investment Officer role at the student-led fund. I primarily cover US and UK equities.If you want to reach out, whether that's to ask me any questions or just to connect, feel free to message me on Seeking Alpha or LinkedIn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.