Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 21

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Chubb Limited (CB) 6/15 7/7 0.83 0.86 3.61% 1.71% 30 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 6/29 7/14 1.06 1.1 3.77% 1.53% 14 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 5/26 6/6 1.19 1.25 5.04% 5.50% 13 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 5/30 6/15 0.125 0.13 4.00% 0.49% 11 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 5/26 6/14 1.73 1.87 8.09% 1.69% 20 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 5/31 6/15 0.12 0.14 16.67% 0.58% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 6/21 3.41 723.58 1.89% 9 First BanCorp. (FBP) 6/9 0.14 11.35 4.93% 6 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 6/19 0.365 CAD 19.34 5.59% 10 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 6/6 0.26 144.05 0.72% 10 Click to enlarge

Tuesday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 6/15 0.32 126.95 1.01% 6 CDW Corporation (CDW) 6/13 0.59 172.59 1.37% 10 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 6/14 0.38 538.69 0.28% 14 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/8 0.7 100.74 2.78% 13 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 6/13 0.24 98.54 0.97% 7 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 6/15 0.125 32.49 1.54% 13 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 6/8 0.6 268.11 0.90% 13 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 6/15 0.48 68.36 2.81% 20 Click to enlarge

Wednesday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avista Corporation (AVA) 6/15 0.46 42.43 4.34% 21 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 6/9 0.225 142.37 0.63% 30 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 6/9 0.4 70.91 2.26% 12 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 6/9 0.2 25.63 3.12% 7 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 6/9 0.76 108.23 2.81% 17 First National Corporation (FXNC) 6/9 0.15 14.59 4.11% 10 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 6/9 1.24 200.64 2.47% 11 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 6/15 0.52 148.8 1.40% 33 Masco Corporation (MAS) 6/12 0.285 52.55 2.17% 10 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 5/31 0.2225 29.32 3.04% 31 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 6/15 0.26 30.68 3.39% 8 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 6/7 0.39 36.25 4.30% 23 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/9 1 244.03 1.64% 13 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/9 0.66 69.04 3.82% 13 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/12 0.9 365.42 0.99% 50 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 6/9 0.43 197.22 0.87% 10 Click to enlarge

Thursday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 6/20 0.7 128.98 2.17% 19 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6/16 2.85 665 1.71% 8 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 6/9 0.36 97.51 1.48% 7 KeyCorp (KEY) 6/15 0.21 9.82 8.55% 13 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 6/6 1.25 90.89 5.50% 13 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 6/15 0.4675 74.48 2.51% 29 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 6/14 1.87 443.31 1.69% 20 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 6/20 0.27 55.97 1.93% 20 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6/20 0.62 101.66 2.44% 9 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6/13 0.28 11.36 9.86% 9 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 6/13 1.03 224.23 1.84% 14 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/28 0.33 104.99 1.26% 13 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 6/9 0.605 138.28 1.75% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 6/14 0.243 65.93 4.42% 11 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 6/15 0.445 25.02 7.11% 6 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/30 0.32 31.2 4.10% 11 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6/30 0.3375 31.58 4.27% 14 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 6/30 0.3825 37.07 4.13% 16 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 6/14 0.7 37.75 7.42% 7 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 6/15 0.5 138.97 1.44% 13 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 6/15 0.87 101.35 3.43% 29 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/15 0.26 14.74 7.06% 10 CSX Corporation (CSX) 6/15 0.11 32.31 1.36% 19 Dover Corporation (DOV) 6/15 0.505 139.47 1.45% 67 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 6/15 0.89 396.19 0.90% 24 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 6/29 0.28 31.32 3.58% 13 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 6/15 1.12 280.01 1.60% 15 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 6/13 0.14 321.17 0.17% 8 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6/15 0.13 105.35 0.49% 11 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 6/15 0.2075 32.98 2.52% 37 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6/14 0.29 99.68 1.16% 9 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 6/15 0.41 38.94 4.21% 7 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 6/30 0.19 85.94 0.88% 11 RLI Corp. (RLI) 6/20 0.27 128.79 0.84% 48 Stepan Company (SCL) 6/15 0.37 91.21 1.62% 56 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 6/15 0.12 34.42 4.18% 13 Tennant Company (TNC) 6/15 0.265 77.77 1.36% 51 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 6/30 1.3 198.97 2.61% 16 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 5/30 0.485 1.1% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 5/30 0.45 5.1% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 5/24 0.24 2.5% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 5/26 0.284 2.3% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 5/25 0.38 1.3% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 5/26 1.43 6.5% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 5/30 0.54 2.7% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 5/26 0.135 6.6% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5/23 0.2 3.4% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 5/25 0.67 5.2% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 5/24 0.11 4.8% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5/26 0.45 5.4% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 5/24 0.15 3.8% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 5/25 0.57 4.0% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 5/23 0.27 1.3% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 5/26 0.86 2.0% Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/25 0.35 2.5% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 5/24 0.22 3.5% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 5/26 0.29 4.6% Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 5/24 0.32 5.0% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 5/25 0.25 3.6% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5/25 0.16 2.1% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 5/26 0.3 4.3% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 5/26 0.42 1.0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 5/26 0.3 3.9% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5/24 0.11 6.3% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 5/26 0.5 0.9% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 5/26 0.24 1.6% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 5/26 0.3 0.7% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 5/24 0.72 1.0% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 5/24 0.13 5.2% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 5/26 1.35 3.4% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 5/26 0.28 2.7% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 5/30 0.41 2.2% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 5/25 0.89 3.3% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 5/30 0.8 2.1% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 5/24 1.32 CAD 4.1% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 5/26 0.13 3.9% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 5/26 0.53 2.0% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 5/24 0.0242 2.7% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 5/25 0.32 4.7% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 5/25 0.28 0.8% The Timken Company (TKR) 5/30 0.33 1.8% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 5/26 0.23 3.9% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 5/30 0.405 2.9% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 5/24 0.255 0.7% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 5/30 0.57 1.5% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 5/26 0.9 3.1% West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 5/24 0.25 6.2% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 5/25 0.4 2.4% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 5/25 0.41 6.1% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

