Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 21
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies withupcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
6/15
|
7/7
|
0.83
|
0.86
|
3.61%
|
1.71%
|
30
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
6/29
|
7/14
|
1.06
|
1.1
|
3.77%
|
1.53%
|
14
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
5/26
|
6/6
|
1.19
|
1.25
|
5.04%
|
5.50%
|
13
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
5/30
|
6/15
|
0.125
|
0.13
|
4.00%
|
0.49%
|
11
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
5/26
|
6/14
|
1.73
|
1.87
|
8.09%
|
1.69%
|
20
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
0.12
|
0.14
|
16.67%
|
0.58%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
6/21
|
3.41
|
723.58
|
1.89%
|
9
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
6/9
|
0.14
|
11.35
|
4.93%
|
6
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
6/19
|
0.365 CAD
|
19.34
|
5.59%
|
10
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
6/6
|
0.26
|
144.05
|
0.72%
|
10
Tuesday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
6/15
|
0.32
|
126.95
|
1.01%
|
6
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
6/13
|
0.59
|
172.59
|
1.37%
|
10
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
6/14
|
0.38
|
538.69
|
0.28%
|
14
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
6/8
|
0.7
|
100.74
|
2.78%
|
13
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
6/13
|
0.24
|
98.54
|
0.97%
|
7
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
6/15
|
0.125
|
32.49
|
1.54%
|
13
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
6/8
|
0.6
|
268.11
|
0.90%
|
13
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
6/15
|
0.48
|
68.36
|
2.81%
|
20
Wednesday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
6/15
|
0.46
|
42.43
|
4.34%
|
21
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/9
|
0.225
|
142.37
|
0.63%
|
30
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
6/9
|
0.4
|
70.91
|
2.26%
|
12
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
6/9
|
0.2
|
25.63
|
3.12%
|
7
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/9
|
0.76
|
108.23
|
2.81%
|
17
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
6/9
|
0.15
|
14.59
|
4.11%
|
10
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
6/9
|
1.24
|
200.64
|
2.47%
|
11
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
6/15
|
0.52
|
148.8
|
1.40%
|
33
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
6/12
|
0.285
|
52.55
|
2.17%
|
10
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
5/31
|
0.2225
|
29.32
|
3.04%
|
31
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
30.68
|
3.39%
|
8
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/7
|
0.39
|
36.25
|
4.30%
|
23
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/9
|
1
|
244.03
|
1.64%
|
13
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/9
|
0.66
|
69.04
|
3.82%
|
13
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/12
|
0.9
|
365.42
|
0.99%
|
50
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
6/9
|
0.43
|
197.22
|
0.87%
|
10
Thursday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
6/20
|
0.7
|
128.98
|
2.17%
|
19
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
6/16
|
2.85
|
665
|
1.71%
|
8
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
6/9
|
0.36
|
97.51
|
1.48%
|
7
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
6/15
|
0.21
|
9.82
|
8.55%
|
13
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
6/6
|
1.25
|
90.89
|
5.50%
|
13
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
6/15
|
0.4675
|
74.48
|
2.51%
|
29
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
6/14
|
1.87
|
443.31
|
1.69%
|
20
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
55.97
|
1.93%
|
20
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
6/20
|
0.62
|
101.66
|
2.44%
|
9
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
6/13
|
0.28
|
11.36
|
9.86%
|
9
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/13
|
1.03
|
224.23
|
1.84%
|
14
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/28
|
0.33
|
104.99
|
1.26%
|
13
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
6/9
|
0.605
|
138.28
|
1.75%
|
6
Friday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
6/14
|
0.243
|
65.93
|
4.42%
|
11
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
6/15
|
0.445
|
25.02
|
7.11%
|
6
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
6/30
|
0.32
|
31.2
|
4.10%
|
11
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
6/30
|
0.3375
|
31.58
|
4.27%
|
14
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
6/30
|
0.3825
|
37.07
|
4.13%
|
16
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
6/14
|
0.7
|
37.75
|
7.42%
|
7
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
6/15
|
0.5
|
138.97
|
1.44%
|
13
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
6/15
|
0.87
|
101.35
|
3.43%
|
29
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
14.74
|
7.06%
|
10
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
6/15
|
0.11
|
32.31
|
1.36%
|
19
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
6/15
|
0.505
|
139.47
|
1.45%
|
67
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/15
|
0.89
|
396.19
|
0.90%
|
24
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
6/29
|
0.28
|
31.32
|
3.58%
|
13
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
6/15
|
1.12
|
280.01
|
1.60%
|
15
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
6/13
|
0.14
|
321.17
|
0.17%
|
8
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
6/15
|
0.13
|
105.35
|
0.49%
|
11
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
6/15
|
0.2075
|
32.98
|
2.52%
|
37
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
6/14
|
0.29
|
99.68
|
1.16%
|
9
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
6/15
|
0.41
|
38.94
|
4.21%
|
7
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/30
|
0.19
|
85.94
|
0.88%
|
11
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
128.79
|
0.84%
|
48
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/15
|
0.37
|
91.21
|
1.62%
|
56
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
6/15
|
0.12
|
34.42
|
4.18%
|
13
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/15
|
0.265
|
77.77
|
1.36%
|
51
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
6/30
|
1.3
|
198.97
|
2.61%
|
16
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
5/30
|
0.485
|
1.1%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
5/30
|
0.45
|
5.1%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/24
|
0.24
|
2.5%
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
5/26
|
0.284
|
2.3%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
5/25
|
0.38
|
1.3%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
5/26
|
1.43
|
6.5%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
5/30
|
0.54
|
2.7%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
5/26
|
0.135
|
6.6%
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
5/23
|
0.2
|
3.4%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
5/25
|
0.67
|
5.2%
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
5/24
|
0.11
|
4.8%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
5/26
|
0.45
|
5.4%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
5/24
|
0.15
|
3.8%
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
5/25
|
0.57
|
4.0%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
5/23
|
0.27
|
1.3%
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
5/26
|
0.86
|
2.0%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
5/25
|
0.35
|
2.5%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
5/24
|
0.22
|
3.5%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
5/26
|
0.29
|
4.6%
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
5/24
|
0.32
|
5.0%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
5/25
|
0.25
|
3.6%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
5/25
|
0.16
|
2.1%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
5/26
|
0.3
|
4.3%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
5/26
|
0.42
|
1.0%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
5/26
|
0.3
|
3.9%
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
5/24
|
0.11
|
6.3%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
5/26
|
0.5
|
0.9%
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
5/26
|
0.24
|
1.6%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
5/26
|
0.3
|
0.7%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
5/24
|
0.72
|
1.0%
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
5/24
|
0.13
|
5.2%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
5/26
|
1.35
|
3.4%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
5/26
|
0.28
|
2.7%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
5/30
|
0.41
|
2.2%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/25
|
0.89
|
3.3%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
5/30
|
0.8
|
2.1%
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
5/24
|
1.32 CAD
|
4.1%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
5/26
|
0.13
|
3.9%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
5/26
|
0.53
|
2.0%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
5/24
|
0.0242
|
2.7%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
5/25
|
0.32
|
4.7%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
5/25
|
0.28
|
0.8%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
5/30
|
0.33
|
1.8%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
5/26
|
0.23
|
3.9%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
5/30
|
0.405
|
2.9%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
5/24
|
0.255
|
0.7%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
5/30
|
0.57
|
1.5%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
5/26
|
0.9
|
3.1%
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
5/24
|
0.25
|
6.2%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
5/25
|
0.4
|
2.4%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
5/25
|
0.41
|
6.1%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.