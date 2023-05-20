Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Best Buy: A Good Business With Headwinds Ahead

May 20, 2023 11:55 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
925 Followers

Summary

  • Best Buy is an electronics retailer, which has expanded into the healthcare space.
  • We expect serious headwinds from current economic conditions as demand is forecast to slow.
  • The business has built a competitive edge against low-cost retailers by investing in customer service, rewarding employees, and focusing on ESG.
  • BBY's healthcare expansion has the ability to double their current revenue, according to Morgan Stanley. Unfortunately, the current business has unattractive financial metrics relative to its peers.
  • Although BBY is trading at a discount, we only see an upside of 5%. Given that demand is falling, it would be unwise to invest now.
Shoppers Flock To Stores For Black Friday Deals

Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

Company Overview:

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Best Buy sells computing products, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment products, gaming hardware, software, as well as other products.

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
925 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.