Park Hotels & Resorts: Strong Q1 Results, Undervaluation Remains

Art Wager

Introduction

I previously covered Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) earlier this year, after the release of its FY 2022 results. With the release of its Q1 2023 results earlier this month, I re-evaluate the company to see if my investment thesis has changed since then.

Q1 2023 Earnings and Outlook

A spin-off from Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT), Park Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the luxury and full-service segment of the lodging industry. This means that its portfolio primarily comprises high-end and upper upscale hotels, virtually all of which are operated under the Hilton brand. As of the latest figures, the company has over 29,000 rooms in 46 hotels and resorts spread across the country.

Early this month, the company released its earnings for Q1 2023. The company reported earnings of $0.15/share, more than double estimates of $0.07/share. This stands in stark contrast to the same period in the previous year when the company reported a loss of $0.24/share. Moreover, the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a crucial measure used to evaluate a REIT's cash flow, was $0.42/share. This was a more than fivefold increase compared to the same period last year - an AFFO of $0.08/share. While it's important to note that a comparison with the previous quarter, Q4 2022, might not be an apples to apples comparison owing to seasonal variations in demand across the different quarters, it is worth noting that earnings for Q4 2022 were similar at $0.15/share and AFFO came in at $0.45/share.

In terms of outlook, the superb performance by the company resulted in an upward revision of the FY 2023 outlook. The company expects AFFO for FY 2023 to come between $1.76/share and $2.12/share, an increase of 9% or $0.15/share compared to initial forecasts. To provide some context, the FY 2022 AFFO was $1.54/share. This means that even in the worst-case scenario, the company is expected to perform better than the previous year as its recovery from the unprecedented disruptions caused by the pandemic continues.

Balance Sheet

In terms of debt, the most prominent loan on the company's balance sheet is a San Francisco CMBS loan with a value of $725 million. While the loan is set to mature in November 2023, the company has taken active steps to address the loan and expects to reach a resolution by the end of this quarter. Since the previous results, the company was able to reduce its debt to $3.9 billion, with a weighted average maturity of 3.5 years. Moreover, the bulk of the debt is fixed-rate, providing stability and reducing the risk of unexpected interest rate fluctuations. This ensures the company will be able to plan ahead when it comes to allocating its existing liquidity, which currently stands at $1.8 billion.

Dividends

In the first quarter of the year, the company paid out a dividend of $0.15/share. More significantly, the company also communicated its intention for this dividend to be recurring, marking a departure from the irregular dividend payments observed over the past few quarters as a result of the pandemic. This decision will certainly have come as welcome news to investors as it provides stability and predictability.

Based on the latest share price of $13.55, the company has a forward dividend yield of approximately 4.4%. It is worth noting that the dividend payout still has some ways to go to reach its pre-pandemic levels of $0.45/share each quarter. However, the company has taken its first steps will be reassuring for investors. It must also be noted that the AFFO of $0.42/share in Q1 2023 comfortably covered the dividend payment, ensuring that the company is able to maintain its dividend commitments and the dividend is not at risk.

Looking ahead, the company's projected AFFO indicates that it is well-positioned to maintain its dividend payment for the rest of the year. Even at the low end of its projected AFFO of $1.76/share, the company is able to cover a yearly dividend of $0.60/share ($0.15/share each quarter, multiplied by 4) more than twice over. While nothing is concrete and management has not made any commitments, I would not be surprised if the company chooses to increase its quarterly dividends later this year as the company certainly has the capacity to do so.

Valuation

When I last wrote about the company, its share price was around $14. Since then, the company's share price along with other REITS has suffered from higher interest rates, resulting in a decline in the share price. While the company's share price has made a slight recovery in recent weeks following the release of the Q1 earnings report, the current share price is still below $14. This also means that my previous assessment of the stock being undervalued holds true today.

According to the company's March presentation, its expected net asset value (NAV) ranges from $26.50/share to $30.50/share. Even at the lower end of this range ($26.50/share), the company is trading at nearly a 48% discount, a substantial discount especially when compared to other peers in the lodging industry. Management itself has acknowledged this undervaluation and initiated a share buyback program in the first quarter, with 8.8 million shares repurchased during the quarter. It is worth noting that in its earnings call, management did not rule out further share buybacks, another indication that management believes the company's shares are undervalued.

PK Mar'23 Investor Presentation

Additionally, a look at the company's historical price-to-book (P/B) ratio on Morningstar shows that the company is currently trading at one of the lowest P/B ratios in recent years. Excluding the pandemic years of 2020 onwards, the lowest P/B ratio recorded was 0.91 in 2018. Compared to the current P/B ratio of 0.69, there is a substantial margin of safety and a potential upside of approximately 30%.

Morningstar

Conclusion

The company has shown impressive results for Q1 2023, and its upward revision of its FY 2023 outlook is testament to the fact that management believes these results are not a flash in the pan. Despite a decline in the company's share price since I last wrote on the company, I believe the company remains undervalued and I expect its dividend to increase in the near future.