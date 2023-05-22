Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innovative Industrial Properties: Don't Fall In Love With Its Dividend Yields

Juxtaposed Ideas
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.54K Followers

Summary

  • IIPR has plunged by -31.84% YTD and -74.1% since its peak in November 2021, triggered by the unlikely federal legalization and peak recessionary fears.
  • Even if the SAFE Banking Act successfully passes in 2023, we suppose funding may remain tight in the cannabis industry, exacerbated by the recent banking meltdown.
  • Combined with the sustained price compression and its tenants' lack of profitability, IIPR's rental collection and dividend safety remain uncertain.
  • Then again, we are already seeing hints of a pivot by the management, with the San Bernardino location likely converted to a mixed-use development, including a self-storage component.
  • Assuming so, we may see IIPR diversify its offerings to include the less risky industrial tenants, at a time when cannabis operators are struggling to stay afloat.

drunk hangover dog

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

The Pessimistic Sentiments Win Over Decent Execution

Innovative Industrial Properties' (NYSE:IIPR) prospects appear to be decent for now, attributed to the 98% of rental collected in the latest quarter (+4 points

IIPR YTD Stock Price

Trading View

IIPR's 6Y Price/ AFFO per share

S&P Capital IQ

IIPR 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

