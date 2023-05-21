ansonsaw

There are some who like collectibles such as Sports cards, antique coins, and Dungeons and Dragons. While those are fine hobbies to have, I prefer to collect dividend-paying stocks, especially when they’re undervalued.

That’s because dividends give an investor real cash flow through which they can receive tangible benefits. This brings me to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) which currently yields a convenient 7.2%.

This yield is convenient because of the Rule of 72, which is a great way of calculating when your money will double. Based on this calculation, investors could double their capital every 10 years (72 divided by 7.2), even if Verizon doesn’t grow its dividend over the long-term, which I don’t believe will be the case.

I last covered Verizon here, noting how it was decently valued. In this article, I provide an update on the stock and why now may be an excellent time to layer into this income generator at the current deeply discounted level.

Why VZ?

Verizon’s stock has certainly seen brighter days, as it’s now again trading near its 52-week low of $32.79. As shown below, the stock has declined by 26.6% over the past 12 months.

VZ Stock (Seeking Alpha)

The market is undoubtedly concerned about what the future holds for Verizon, given that it lost 263K net consumer wireless postpaid phone customers during the first quarter. This was the result of competition from traditional competitors AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS), in addition to cable competitors like Comcast (CMCSA), which are offering bundled broadband and phone plans of their own. It’s worth noting, however, that Comcast actually doesn’t own a wireless network, and instead leverages Verizon’s network through a wholesale agreement.

While the aforementioned decline in postpaid wireless customers is worth monitoring, it’s important to note that overall profitability is a more important metric. That’s because with just three major telecom providers left in the game after T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint, the remaining players including Verizon have little incentive to spark irrational price wars that hurt industry profitability.

Verizon’s results on the profitability front were better, as it grew wireless service revenue by 3% YoY to $11.9 billion during Q1 and grew adjusted EBITDA by $1.5 billion over the prior year period to $8.3 billion. Moreover, business customers are more profitable than those on the consumer side, and Verizon grew this segment by 136K customers, helping to offset some of the consumer losses.

Looking ahead, fixed wireless continues to present a compelling opportunity for VZ, as it seeks to take a bigger share of the broadband pie. This is reflected by the incumbent broadband provider Comcast seeing just 5,000 net broadband customer additions during Q1, while Verizon saw 437K total net adds in the same quarter, the highest net adds in over 10 years. This was driven by robust growth in fixed wireless customers and 67K net adds from VZ’s FiOS fiber optic offering.

Importantly, VZ is taking cues from its competitor, T-Mobile, whose customers are accustomed to simplicity and perks. This is reflected by Verizon’s recent move to reduce its number of wireless plans from 6 to 2. It’s also offering perks to customers which can amount to $50 in monthly savings for a typical family across VZ’s partner network.

Importantly for income investors, VZ now sports one of its highest yields in its history, as shown below. The 7.2% dividend yield is well-covered by a 52% payout ratio and comes with 18 years of consecutive growth. While the 5-year dividend CAGR is just 2.0%, it means that Verizon could deliver a long-term 9.2% annual CAGR even without factoring capital appreciation.

YCharts

Meanwhile, VZ maintains a BBB+ credit rating, and its net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at a reasonable 2.7x, down 0.1x from the prior year period. Management also expects capital spending to step down for the remainder of the year, giving it more capacity to pay down debt.

Lastly, VZ appears to be in deep value territory at the current price of $36.05 with a forward PE of just 7.7, sitting far below its normal PE of 14.3. At this valuation, VZ is priced for a long-term decline in EPS, which I don’t believe to be the case. Analysts have an average price target of $44.33, representing a potential 23% upside based on price appreciation alone.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

All in all, Verizon is taking the right steps to stay competitive by simplifying its plans and offering more attractive perks in order to attract and retain customers. They’ve also taken on a more aggressive approach to the fixed wireless market, which should pay dividends in the form of higher customer growth in the broadband segment.

Finally, the stock is in deep value territory while paying a well-covered and historically high dividend yield. As such, I'm taking the opportunity to increase my income by adding at current levels, and income investors may be well-served to take a hard look at VZ at its current deeply discounted price.