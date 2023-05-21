Wolterk

Introduction

As an Am investor focusing on dividend growth companies, I always seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The healthcare sector is exciting as it keeps growing even during recessions. While consumers may find themselves cutting their lifestyles to deal with lower wages, they will try to avoid missing healthcare at all costs. Therefore, a company like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is interesting. People will attempt to avoid losing their coverage at all costs, and therefore, the company should be able to perform well even in a harsher business environment.

I will analyze UnitedHealth Group using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services. The OptumHealth segment provides care delivery, management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services for consumers, care delivery systems, providers, employers, payers, and public-sector entities. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty, and community health pharmacy services.

Fundamentals

Revenues of UnitedHealth Group have increased from $122B in 2013 to $324B in 2022. This is a 165% increase over the last decade. The company has shown significant growth by selling insurance to more people, expanding its offering mainly with Optum, and making acquisitions. The company has enjoyed some considerable growth as fewer Americans are uninsured. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects UnitedHealth Group to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown much faster over the past decade. It increased from $5.5 per share in 2013 to $22.2 in 2022. That is an increase of roughly 300% during a single decade. The faster growth rate is linked to the combination of sales growth, buybacks and cost-cutting, and a more digital offering, allowing the company to increase margins by more than 10%. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects UnitedHealth Group to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~13% in the medium term.

The dividend is probably the most important metric for dividend growth investors. UnitedHealth Group offers investors a 1.4% dividend yield, which is exceptionally safe with a payout ratio of 29%. Moreover, the dividend is growing faster than inflation, and investors should expect another double digit dividend increase in June 2023. Therefore, unless you need current dividend income, the company offers a great prospect as it has increased the dividend for 13 years and hasn't reduced it for more than three decades.

In addition to dividends, companies, and UnitedHealth Group also return capital in the form of buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth by lowering the number of shares outstanding. UnitedHealth Group has decreased the number of shares by 7% over the last decade. They didn't execute an aggressive buyback plan but made sure to be buying to support EPS growth constantly. As the valuation becomes more attractive, more buybacks may be wise.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio stands at 19 when using the forecasted EPS for 2023. Paying 19 times earnings for a company growing at 13% may not be cheap, yet it is significantly lower than the P/E of 24 we saw just several months ago at the end of 2022. Therefore, the company's current valuation is not cheap, yet the valuation is going in the right direction for investors seeking a buying opportunity.

The graph below from Fast Graphs shows how we are getting closer to the point when the share is attractively valued. The average P/E ratio of the company stands at 18 compared to the current P/E ratio of 19. At the same time, the company has grown historically at a faster pace of 16% annually. Therefore, the shares are still somewhat overvalued from the valuation perspective but are far from expensive.

Fast graphs

Opportunities

Optum is the company's secret sauce, in my opinion, as it allows it to offer a wider offering compared to traditional insurers. Optum offers added value to insured clients and healthcare providers, with the ability to deliver prescription drugs to your home and manage the patients. The fact that it provides both to the caregiver and the patient cements its position and makes it harder to change providers.

Another positive aspect for the company is the medical care ratio, which barely moved in the past year and stayed at about 80%. This ratio represents the part of the premiums used for medical services. The figure was higher during the pandemic and is now stabilizing at around 80%. The ability to control expenses and ensure there is enough room for overheads and profits is crucial for insurers, and this stability following the pandemic is a good sign.

The company keeps growing. It has added roughly 2 million new clients in the first quarter of 2023. The company keeps organically growing its top and bottom lines by adding more clients. In addition, there is another opportunity for UnitedHealth Group, and that is the M&A (mergers and acquisitions). As the business environment becomes harsher, the company can leverage its balance sheet with its net debt to EBITDA of 1 to acquire new businesses that can either add insurance clients or widen the value proposition with more services.

Risks

Inflation cost increases are a significant concern for the company as they limit EPS growth. The company has been suffering from increased expenses over the last several quarters, and they have impacted the company's margins. While the margins of the UnitedHealthcare segment have increased from 6.1% to 6.2% in the last twelve months, Optum, which again accounts for almost half of the operating income, saw the margins decrease from 7.3% to 6.9% despite a 25% increase in sales.

The long-term risk in the health insurance business is regulation. Healthcare is consistently among the top five subjects in every election. Both sides of the aisle have ideas regarding expanding or cutting healthcare spending in a way that may influence UnitedHealth Group and its peers. The regulator may be unpredictable, and preparing for such a risk is complex. Still, investors should always take into account the possibility of regulatory risk.

Competition is another risk. As the number of uninsured in the United States is declining, there is less room for increasing the market by adding new uninsured clients. UnitedHealth Group will compete with its peers to shift clients from one company to another. Companies like CVS (CVS) took the same approach to widen the value proposition when they acquired Aetna, and it will be a risk to consider going forward.

Conclusions

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group has some great fundamentals across the board, with healthy top and bottom lines, leading to growth in dividends and buybacks. Moreover, the company has several growth opportunities to keep and propel growth in the future. There are risks to the investment thesis, but UnitedHealth Group seems well-positioned to react due to its size and flexible balance sheet.

The company's valuation is the issue, in my opinion. Shares are not cheap, and they are slightly overvalued, in my opinion. However, if the company keeps executing that well, it will be negligible. Therefore, while I believe the company is a HOLD, I think that long-term investors may consider buying slowly and gradually into the company. That was not the case six months ago when I analyzed the company, and the valuation was too high.