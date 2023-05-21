Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Am Long Daimler Truck

May 21, 2023 2:07 AM ETDaimler Truck Holding AG (DTGHF), DTRUY2 Comments
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Daimler Truck is on its way to achieving double-digit margins.
  • It is the market leader in heavy-duty truck sales in North America.
  • It is initiating a dividend which is supported by healthy cash flow generation.
Cargo in oro "CRST" Cascadia Semi-Camion

DakotaSmith/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The truck manufacturing industry has undergone some changes in recent years, as three main players were spun-off from other conglomerates focused on vehicle production. Therefore, up until these spin-offs, investors could invest in truck manufacturers only by purchasing either Volvo Group (

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.13K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DTGHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.