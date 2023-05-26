Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EES Vs. IJS: Earnings Strategy Matches Value In Small-Cap Compare

Summary

  • The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund invests based on its internal index: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index, with an earnings bent.
  • The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF invests based on the popular S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index.
  • When looking at the return and risk data, it shows a toss-up between these two Value-focused ETFs. Seeking Alpha's rating system shows better choices, too.
ROI Return On Investment boost concept with person choosing to increase financial asset portfolio performance and improve profitability. Enhance capital efficiency.

NicoElNino

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

There is a growing assortment of ETFs covering the Small-Cap segment of both the US, International for both the Developed and/or Emerging Markets, or ones that cover the whole range. Besides the

Value Vs. Market

PortfolioVisualizer.com

seekingalpha.com IJS

seekingalpha.com IJS charting

spglobal.com

spglobal.com index

S&P 600 Value index

spglobal.com index

index methodology

spglobal.com Methodology PDF

ishares.com

ishares.com

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

ishares.com IJS sectors

small-cap value stocks

ishares.com; compiled by Author

IJS ticker

seekingalpha.com IJS DVDs

IJS ETF

seekingalpha.com IJS scorecard

earnings ETF

seekingalpha.com EES charting

wisdomtree.com

wisdomtree.com EES sectors

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

wisdomtree.com; compiled by Author

EES ticker

seekingalpha.com EES DVDs

EES ETF

seekingalpha.com EES scorecard

IJS Vs. EES

multiple pages; compiled by Author

advisors.vanguard.com

advisors.vanguard.com

fund overlap

ETFRC.com

SPY ticker

seekingalpha.com IJS charting

SPY ETF

seekingalpha.com IJS charting

IJT ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

