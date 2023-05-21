Laurence Dutton

M&A activity is sagging this year. With elevated borrowing costs and a lack of liquidity compared to previous years, corporate dealmaking is nowhere near the levels seen in 2021.

Still, there’s growing speculation that software firm New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) may be taken out by private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report suggests NEWR could fetch a price between $88 and $100 per share in what might be more than a $5 billion deal. Ahead of earnings, I have a buy recommendation on the stock based on robust sales in the coming year.

M&A Back On The Rise?

According to CFRA Research, NEWR engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

The San Francisco-based $5.9 billion market cap Application Software industry company within the Information Technology sector has negative trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and does not pay a dividend, according to the WSJ.

Back in February, NEWR reported a solid bottom-line beat while also topping revenue expectations. With 18% year-on-year sales growth, the management team issued revenue guidance above the consensus estimate while operating income was seen in the $12 million to $14 million range. That translates to non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 - $0.23 versus consensus of just $0.15. Shares spiked following the Q3 report.

Key risks to the optimistic outlook are a slowdown in corporate software spending should a tech-led recession strike. Also, the company’s footprint in Silicon Valley is concerning given that region’s troubles right now. With total debt of $552 million, elevated interest rates could be problematic should yields stay higher for longer, but net debt is modest given more than $800 million of cash on hand.

NEWR: Guidance Suggests Profitability Ahead

On valuation, 2024 EPS is seen near $1.73 on a non-GAAP basis with a more than 20% revenue rise. If we value the company at 6x NTM sales, then that would put the market cap at $6.75 billion, or about 15% above the current price even after the M&A-related rally last week. Consider that the historical price-to-sales ratio on a forward basis has been 6.93 over the last five years. Moreover, the firm has a decent top-line beat rate history. Finally, revenue growth is expected to persist through its FY25 while operating profits should be easily in the black over the coming quarters. So, an upper $90s valuation appears fair to me.

New Relic: Robust Top and Bottom Line Growth Ahead

NEWR: Price-to-Sales Ratio Reasonable vs History

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, May 23 AMC with a conference call immediately after results cross the wires. You can listen live here. More volatility could strike on Thursday when NEWR hosts an analyst day.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $0.22 which would be a positive inflection from -$0.24 of per-share losses in the same period a year ago. What’s also bullish is that NEWR has topped analysts’ estimates in each of the previous three earnings events, and shares have traded higher post-earnings in those instances.

This time around, the options market has priced in a somewhat modest 7.3% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the upcoming earnings report. Given some massive moves after reporting, I am inclined to go long options this time. Of course, the situation is a bit different this time considering the whispered takeover news on the table.

NEWR: Inexpensive Options Ahead Of Earnings Tuesday Night

The Technical Take

With shares priced attractive to what I deem fair value, the chart also appears sanguine. Notice in the graph below that NEWR broke free from a bullish consolidation pattern last week. I see resistance about $10 higher near $95, which would generally correspond with my intrinsic value target. So, putting on a debit call spread by purchasing a $90 call and selling a $95 call could work ahead of the earnings event.

Technically, notice how volume came into the picture during the recent appreciation while the long-term 200-day moving average is upward-sloping - another positive sign. Shares pulled back to fill a gap back in March, so the bulls are doing all the right things after NEWR printed cycle-lows a year ago. Overall, long with a stop under $65 appears prudent, though that is an admittedly wide stop.

NEWR: Room For More Upside

The Bottom Line

I see more upside out of NEWR ahead of earnings. Shares could rise to the mid-$90s in my view from both the fundamental and technical perspectives.