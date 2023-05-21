Is Moore's Law Dead? Not Quite

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Yan Taw (YT) Boon

Moore's Law is entering a new phase, thanks to high-performance computing enabled by cloud computing and 5G connectivity.

The recent passing of Gordon Moore has reignited the debate over whether Moore's Law is dead. The late Intel co-founder predicted in 1965 that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit would double approximately every two years, leading to exponential growth in computing power. This observation held true for several decades and has been a major driving force behind the flourishing semiconductor industry, encompassing technological advances that enabled the personal computing era of 1990 – 2010 and the subsequent smartphone and mobile apps economy. However, as semiconductor transistor miniaturization approaches its physical limit, it is becoming increasingly challenging to keep up with the pace of cost reduction and performance improvement as projected by Moore’s Law. So, what’s next?

With the emergence of cloud computing and 5G connectivity, we believe Moore’s Law is entering a new phase led by high-performance computing (HPC). Faster and lower-latency wireless communications allow intensive computing workloads in battery-powered mobile devices to be shifted to cloud infrastructure. This gives users access to high-performance computing chips, high-speed networking and massive storage resources. 5G technology allows for a greater number of mobile devices to be connected to the cloud simultaneously. As a result, rather than focusing solely on making chips even smaller and more powerful to achieve higher computing capabilities, efforts have shifted toward developing HPC chips in the centralized cloud infrastructure.

It is not just about transistor miniaturization anymore. The most advanced tech companies are focusing on 3D packaging of multiple computing and storage chips into an HPC system. As a key component of cloud infrastructure, HPC chips perform intensive computational tasks at high speeds through parallel processing of divided tasks, such as deep learning, training and optimizing artificial intelligence (AI) applications. As the industry races to launch its own cutting-edge HPC systems, the boundary between semiconductor and cloud computing companies is becoming blurred. Technology conglomerates such as Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) have been hiring chip designers for their own HPC chips to enhance cloud infrastructure. Meanwhile, many cyclical semiconductor companies are now also seen as integrated system companies, given their expertise in chips and software platforms enabling next-generation cloud computing infrastructure. As demand for HPC and AI continues to grow, we believe graphic processing unit (GPU) providers are also well-positioned to benefit.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, the reported death of Moore’s Law has been greatly exaggerated.

