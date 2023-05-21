Alibaba: Pessimistic Investors Send Another Buying Signal
Summary
- Alibaba investors are caught at a crossroads as they must decide whether spinning off Alibaba Cloud entirely is good for BABA.
- With Alibaba losing a critical growth driver, investors must depend on its international commerce segment for growth.
- However, BABA is still significantly undervalued, which saw management increase its stock repurchase momentum recently.
- Investors who prefer to buy on steep pullbacks are given another fantastic opportunity to buy more shares.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reported its FQ4'23 and FY23 earnings release this week, but the negative market reaction suggests some investors didn't buy into the company's restructuring plans.
I presented a pre-earnings update, highlighting the geopolitical headwinds that engulfed BABA recently. As such, the gains made through its January highs dissipated as investors worry about whether Beijing could clamp down further and stoke more negative sentiments. While I had anticipated Alibaba's restructuring plans to augur well for BABA's buying sentiments, management's commentary at its recent earnings call contained some unexpected surprises.
Management provided more updates on its plans to structure its business units, which could have disappointed some investors, particularly on its cloud unit.
Accordingly, Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group will be restructured via a full spin-off through a stock dividend to Alibaba investors in the next 12 months. The company will keep its international commerce unit, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group or AIDC, while seeking "external capital raising."
Only Freshippo or Hema (Alibaba's new retail unit) and Cainiao logistics will be divested through IPOs over the next six to 12 months and 12 to 18 months, respectively.
Potentially Alibaba's most critical growth driver, management's decision to fully spin off Alibaba Cloud was said to be "bold and puzzling" by Nomura analysts. Furthermore, CEO Daniel Zheng highlighted that its Cloud unit has immense potential and "could grow to someday even surpass Alibaba in size if it attracted the right external financing."
Therefore, some investors could have been disappointed that BABA could lose its appeal to the investing community, as investors can now choose to partake fully in the growth of the Cloud business instead.
Morningstar also cautioned investors that "some Alibaba Group investors may choose to retain shares in the cloud business and reduce their stake in Alibaba Group."
Therefore, I believe the market's perception of management's decision to spin off Alibaba Cloud was not well received in this context. It's increasingly clear that Alibaba's China commerce unit (Taobao & Tmall Group) has entered into a much slower structural growth phase.
However, under Alibaba co-founder Trudy Dai's leadership, its China commerce unit could be undertaking a more aggressive approach to user engagement and investments to rejuvenate growth.
Dai made four mentions of "investments" in her prepared remarks at the earnings conference, suggesting that Alibaba plans to proactively protect its market share.
Notwithstanding, Dai assured investors that the company is not embarking on a "growth at all costs" phase. She stressed that any investment "needs to be factored into [Alibaba's] long-term plan." Moving ahead, Alibaba's China commerce unit will focus on "optimizing" user engagement to improve monetization growth.
However, investors are likely adjusting to the potential for profitability impact from these initiatives. Morningstar cautioned possible "year-on-year declines in the adjusted EBITA margin over the next three years in the China commerce business."
Coupled with the full spin-off of Alibaba Cloud's business, investors can no longer depend on its increasing scale and improved profitability to mitigate the impact on China's commerce margins.
While the divestment of Hema and Cainiao should help to reduce the drag on its bottom line growth, investors are likely not optimistic about margins accretion from China commerce with its investment initiatives.
While AIDC could provide top line growth in the near term, it's still a major drag on Alibaba's adjusted EBITA, posting a segment-adjusted EBITA margin of -13% in FQ4. With its critical growth driver spun off, investors will likely need to depend on the opportunities in AIDC to drive growth in the future but which remains highly unprofitable.
Hence, the conundrum is understandable as market operators assess what to expect moving forward based on the restructuring plans. Despite that, management likely sees significant value in its shares based on its ADS repurchase activity.
Alibaba highlighted that it bought back $1.9B worth of ADS in FQ4 (quarter ended 31 March 2023). Moreover, management accentuated it had already repurchased a further $2.3B worth of ADS between then and May 17, as BABA pulled back steeply.
With a remaining authorization of more than $17B, Alibaba has significant firepower to buy significant dips and lend further support to dip-buying activities at critical support levels.
I also assessed that BABA's timing of its buybacks in FQ4 (1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023) was reasonable, as it bought back its ADS at an average cost of $88.4.
As such, it implies that the company was pretty astute in its repurchases, avoiding buying into the surges seen in January and March, as it likely bought into the pullbacks instead. As a price action investor, I believe management demonstrated its stock-picking ability and patience in allocating capital appropriately to help maximize shareholder value.
As seen above, BABA surged into the $120 and $105 levels in January and March, respectively.
Therefore, it's clear that management didn't chase those highly optimistic surges and repurchased most of its shares as BABA pulled back into more attractive risk/reward zones.
With BABA's April and May lows holding at the $80 level, I assessed that dip-buying sentiments are likely robust. Moreover, I believe management provided more insights into its repurchase decisions, highlighting where management sees attractive value.
As such, I believe it could bolster investors' confidence about buying the dips, having the conviction that BABA's valuation remains highly attractive.
Rating: Strong Buy (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
