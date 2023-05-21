Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Andersons: Operational Excellence And Supply Chain Centricity Drive Value Proposition

May 21, 2023 4:10 AM ETThe Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • In the past year, Andersons (+2.89%) has experienced price growth poorer than the general market (+6.98%) but superior to the agricultural industry (-7.59%).
  • This reflects the company's record 2022 revenues and positive free cash flow as well as anxieties regarding ag commodities and depressed demand.
  • However, Andersons lends itself as a pure play for rising agricultural demand while being less sensitive than producers on commodity prices and demand volatility.
  • The company has positioned itself to capture growth across all verticals, dealing in the trade of ag commodities, ag-based renewables, and nutrients and industrial facilities.
  • As such, alongside a steep undervaluation, Andersons operational excellence leads me to rate the company a 'strong buy'

Corn Harvest and Processing Silos by Autumn Agricultural Farm Field

YinYang

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is a diversified agriculture company with a significant focus on the ag supply chain and businesses across ag trade, renewables, and plant nutrient products. End markets for the firm include food, feed, and fuel.

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

