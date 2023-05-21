Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Debt Ceiling Standoff: What You Need To Know

May 21, 2023 4:13 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • On May 12, the Congressional Budget Office stated that the US government will likely run out of funds during the first two weeks of June.
  • Congressional Republicans have demanded that the White House negotiate with them on lowering federal spending to increase the current $31.4-trillion limit, while the White House has insisted that it will not bargain on raising the ceiling.
  • As the US nears default, if negotiations appear stalled, political moderates in both parties will likely begin to advance their own compromise or advocate a short-term clean debt ceiling increase.

Debt Ceiling

MCCAIG

On May 12, the Congressional Budget Office stated that the US government will likely run out of funds during the first two weeks of June. This follows a letter from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to congressional leaders that the federal

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.