Dine Brands: Challenges Offer Opportunity At A Fair Price

May 21, 2023 4:22 AM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)
Summary

  • Dine Brands is the parent company of Applebee's, International House of Pancakes ('IHOP') and Fuzzy's Taco Shop restaurants.
  • Debt has been one of the most concerning risks for the company, given the sensitivity to economic conditions and discretionary spending.
  • Despite these challenges, the company's expansion into Fast Casual segment has allowed it to mitigate many downside inflation risks.
  • Shares currently trade at a discount relative to it's peers at 13.04x P/E and an 11.54x EV/EBITDA with significant price upside potential.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cobol Research as a new contributor.

Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, Canada

PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

map showing locations for kitchens and restaurants owned, franchised and operated by Dine Brands

Dine Brands Geographical Footprint (2022 Company ESG Report)

doughnut chart explaining segment revenue by % in 2022

Author's Representation of 2022 Revenue Breakdown (S&P Capital IQ)

market share of companies by size represented by a bar chart

Market Share Concentration for Chain Restaurant Industry in the US (IBIS World)

Chart explaining key external drivers for the restaurant chain industry

Key External drivers of the US Chain Restaurant Industry (IBIS World)

Long term debt breakdown of the company's debt as of March 31, 2023

Long-Term Debt Composition as of March 31, 2023 (Company 10-Q SEC Filings)

calculation of adjusted free cash flow as shown in the company's most recent 10-Q statement filed with the SEC

Adjusted Free Cash Flow- Dine Brands 10-Q Filed 05-03-2023 (SEC Filings)

company comparable analysis of Dine Brands

Comparable Company Analysis (Author's Representation - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Analyst | Active Community Member and Occasional Contributor | Sharing Ideas and Macro Developments in Equity Markets

