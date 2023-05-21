Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reshoring With Robotics And Bridging The Labor Gap

May 21, 2023 4:27 AM ETABB, IBOT, KYCCF
Summary

  • The affordability and capabilities of robots have led to their widespread adoption in many different industries, making them an essential part of our daily lives.
  • In recent years, the significant improvement in the cost-effectiveness of robots can be attributed to remarkable technological advancements.
  • VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT) offers concentrated exposure to the promising investment opportunity in the robotics industry, fueled by the widespread adoption of robots in various industries and sectors.

Watch the industrial robotics sector – tech progress, population trends, and the potential for reviving domestic manufacturing offer a prospect to worldwide labor shortages and aging populations.

The affordability and capabilities of robots have led to their widespread

Average Cost of Industrial Robots

China's Population is Growing Older by 2050

