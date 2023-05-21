Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shutterstock: All Eyes Toward The Future Of Generative AI

May 21, 2023 4:28 AM ETShutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)
Orion Investing profile picture
Orion Investing
29 Followers

Summary

  • Shutterstock's transition to a subscription based model modernizes the business.
  • The OpenAI partnership gives SSTK a strategic advantage over its competition.
  • SSTK is getting a head start on 3D generative AI content with their Nvidia partnership.
  • The factors above lead me to a speculative buy rating for SSTK stock.

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Introduction

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is down ~25% in the past month despite solid recent performance and a strong balance sheet. The company has a 0.07 D/E ratio along with a 34% EPS CAGR over the past 5 years. Moving forward, the company is betting

2023 Investor Day

2023 Investor Day

2022 10k

2022 10k

2023 Investor Presentation

2023 Investor Presentation

Stockanalysis.com

Stockanalysis.com

Author's Representation

Author's Representation

This article was written by

Orion Investing profile picture
Orion Investing
29 Followers
Individual investor focused on Value investing, Fast Growers, Turnarounds, Asset Plays, Small Caps, and more!I hold dual bachelors degrees in Finance and Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.