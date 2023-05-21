Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
European Equities: A Resurgent Diversifier

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
635 Followers

Summary

  • In a surprise to many investors, European equities have advanced sharply over the past several months, including significant outperformance relative to U.S. stocks.
  • The improved backdrop for European markets reflects a confluence of factors, including a stronger currency and a manufacturing renaissance.
  • The onset of the war in Ukraine, and its implications for energy prices and security, hit European stocks especially hard.
  • Like other international markets, Europe has benefitted from a weaker U.S. dollar, which peaked in October 2022 after its decade-long rise.
  • European companies continue to trade at historically low valuations compared to U.S. peers.

Hispanic brazilian couple enjoying an holiday vacation in Venice - Italy

LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

In a surprise to many investors, European equities have advanced sharply over the past several months, including significant outperformance relative to U.S. stocks. The improved backdrop for European markets reflects a confluence of factors, including a stronger currency and a

MSCI Europe Index, MSCI U.S. Index

MSCI, Principal Asset Management. Data as of April 30, 2023.

The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

