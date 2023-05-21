Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Cidara Therapeutics For Data Readout And European Foothold

Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • With their first product approval last quarter, Europe should follow suit.
  • Their U.S. partner is experienced in commercializing antibiotics.
  • Their second drug candidate is likely to succeed in Phase 2.

Candida auris fungi, emerging multidrug resistant fungus

Dr_Microbe

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is a microcap (~$115 million market cap) biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics. They received a $20 million milestone payment from partner Melinta Therapeutics following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of REZZAYO for the

Cidara Therapeutics Key Milestones

Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Pipeline

Cidara Therapeutics

This article was written by

Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
3.32K Followers
CSI is a pharmacist using expertise in the biotechnology sector to bring Alpha to your portfolio, with Buys/Strong Buys averaging 30% gains (as of May 10, 2023) since September 2022. CSI's favored investing strategy is near-term, driven by binary events such as clinical trial results, FDA Advisory Committee meetings, and PDUFA dates (approvals), but also formulary placement and prescription trends. These writings should not be considered financial advice or the sole basis for investment decisions. CSI has worked across the spectrum from very small independent and hospital pharmacies to the some of the largest retail corporations and medical centers in the nation, as well as experience in specialty, correctional, and mail order settings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CDTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.