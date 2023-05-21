Dr_Microbe

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is a microcap (~$115 million market cap) biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics. They received a $20 million milestone payment from partner Melinta Therapeutics following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of REZZAYO for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment options. Shares are more than 35% off the $2.10 52-week high reached the day before the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of March 22, likely the result of profit-taking and misses on earnings per share and revenues for Q4 2022. Like other echinocandins, REZZAYO has to be administered in a 1-hour-long infusion, but it can be given once a week as opposed to daily. A marketing authorization application ("MAA") accepted in August 2022 by the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") is still under review and could complete in Q4 (Figure 1). Investors should buy as another run-up to another approval is likely.

Figure 1. Cidara Therapeutics Key Milestones

Cidara Therapeutics

($=Milestone payment; *=Completion of CD73 Phase 1a/1b by 2026; other targets undisclosed)

Cidara is also advancing its Cloudbreak drug-Fc conjugate ("DFC") programs in oncologic and autoimmune indications (Figure 2). It is a sound strategy, as DFCs have been around since the 1998 approval of Amgen’s (AMGN) Enbrel. The lead candidate is CD388 in an ongoing Phase 2a trial conducted in collaboration with Janssen (JNJ) to evaluate pre-exposure prophylactic activity against the H3N2 influenza A virus strain. Interim efficacy and safety data from last March were “promising”. A lower infection rate (21.4%) was confirmed by polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") in 28 healthy adults receiving a single dose of CD388 when compared to placebo (14/28 = 50%).

Figure 2. Cidara Therapeutics Pipeline

Cidara Therapeutics

Risks

Regulatory decisions are never guaranteed, but the EMA will likely follow America’s lead, especially after the overwhelmingly positive 14-1 vote from experts on the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee.

Currently, REZZAYO has little competition as a last resort. In June 2021, Scynexis (SCYX) scored the first antifungal approval belonging to a brand-new class in over 20 years with BREXAFEMME. However, it’s only for vulvovaginal candidiasis. The non-azole is being tested in candidemia and invasive candidiasis, but won’t go before the FDA until late 2024.

The launch may not be successful. However, Melinta, which is solely responsible for the commercializing REZZAYO in the U.S., markets 6 other drugs, 5 of them antibiotics, and 4 are injectables, so there is great synergy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to provide an uninterrupted supply of their products, so there were no shortages.

For CD388, the Phase 2a preliminary data is based on a small sample size and need to be confirmed in larger-scale trials. However, an earlier H3N2 human challenge study produced a PCR-confirmed 81% infection rate in 52 healthy volunteers, which suggests the final placebo rate could be high and easily beaten.

As REZZAYO is from an established class, the bigger risk of unforeseen side effects or complications showing up in future trials is with CD388. However, toxicity in a DFC is less likely than in small molecules. Importantly, in the interim analysis, no treatment emergent adverse events leading to study discontinuation or serious adverse events were reported.

Despite a net income of $3.2 million in Q1, Cidara isn’t exactly profitable. During the run-up to the FDA decision date, the company sold more than 6 million shares of common stock, at an average price of $1.44 per share for gross proceeds of around $8.9 million. Operating expenses were $23.0 million. Cidara has a stable cash position of $48.0 million as of March 31, 2023. Furthermore, the company remains eligible for up to $47.1 million in development and regulatory milestones from existing partnerships based on successful completion of activities planned for the next year. That figure doesn’t include the low double-digit to mid-teens royalties from the planned launch this summer. Thus, they won’t need more financing until 2024.

Finally, Cidara is dependent on partnerships: The most critical at the moment is for CD388. Janssen must decide on whether to proceed with further development, following receipt of the complete Phase 2a data. If Janssen elects to move forward, it will take care of all late-stage development, manufacturing, and commercialization. But if Janssen opts out, the pipeline will be severely crippled, and no further milestones or royalties will be forthcoming.

Conclusion

CD388 has shown flashes of efficacy and appears safe, making it a relatively safe bet that the final Phase 2 data will significantly outdo placebo, and should inform which option Janssen will lean towards. This uncertainty is keeping CDTX from a Strong Buy. Nonetheless, investors should consider buying the dip as Cidara is poised to snag the MAA and the run-up that usually precedes it, similar to the ones enjoyed by other biotechs chasing their first or second drug approval and with PDUFA dates this month. In the meantime, launch success isn't guaranteed, but Melinta is a specialist company with experience in commercializing similar drugs and keeping supply lines open during a crisis. Another may be brewing as Candida outbreaks have been on the rise. Scynexis recently met with leading clinicians and government experts to discuss the threat, and fortunately, REZZAYO is one solution that is just around the corner.