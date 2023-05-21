Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New York Community Bancorp: Michael Burry Bought The Dip; So Have I

May 21, 2023 4:42 AM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)FRCB, SBNY
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Dr. Burry bought the dip in banks stocks and accumulated 850,000 shares in NYCB at $9.04/ share, for a total of about $7.7 million.
  • In this article, I will have a look at NYCB's finances - highlighting key considerations regarding the balance sheet and income statement.
  • In my opinion, NYCB is trading at a ridiculously attractive valuation: FWD P/E of ∼2.9 and a P/B of ∼0.75.
  • As compared to the bank's intrinsic value, NYCB stock could be undervalued by about 100%.
  • With the note that this is a very high-risk trade, I assign a "Strong Buy" recommendation.

"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Astrid Stawiarz

Michael Burry became famous betting against the banks before the great financial crisis, which reportedly netted his hedge fund close to $4 billion in earnings. Now, in context of the regional bank crisis, the famed value investor is making headlines again: But this

NYCB vs SP500 YTD price perfromance, 2023

Seeking Alpha

NYCB Q1 reporting - deposits

NYCB Q1 reporting

NYCB Q1 reporting - credit

NYCB Q1 reporting

NYCB portfolio vs peers

Michael Burry/ Twitter

NYCB Q1 reporting - capital

NYCB Q1 reporting

NYCB valuation

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

NYCB valuation sensitivity table

Company Financials; Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

