Gold Fields: A Solid Start To The Year

May 21, 2023 4:43 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Gold Fields released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~577,000 gold-equivalent ounces, a marginal decrease from the year-ago period.
  • Given the lower sustaining capital spent in Q1 & lower fuel prices, Gold Fields' all-in sustaining costs were below my estimates, but are expected to rise as the year progresses.
  • However, there were several recent positive developments across the portfolio, including a proposed joint venture in Ghana with AngloGold and securing a 50% interest in Windfall with Osisko Mining.
  • Still, while we've seen multiple positive developments and Salares Norte is inching closer to first production at year-end, I don't see enough margin of safety here at US$15.30.

Underground equipment. Special load vehicle for mines and tunnels.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

We're over three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI). The company had a

South Deep Mine

South Deep Mine (Company Website)

Gold Fields - Quarterly Gold Production

Gold Fields - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Gold Fields - Quarterly Attributable Production by Mine

Gold Fields - Quarterly Attributable Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Gold Fields Operations

Gold Fields Operations (Company Website)

Gold Fields - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins

Gold Fields - AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Windfall Project

Windfall Project (Osisko Mining Website)

Tarkwa/Iduapriem Proposed JV

Tarkwa/Iduapriem Proposed JV (Company Presentation)

Gold Fields - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Gold Fields - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

