ZIM Integrated: Prepare For Large Losses
Summary
- ZIM Integrated reports before the open on Monday with analysts forecasting the company flips to reporting large losses.
- The container shipping company should face worse quarters ahead with the shipping market still working on bottoming while ZIM takes on newbuilds.
- ZIM stock is not likely to hold up at $17 without the company paying a dividend going forward.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
As ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is set to report Q1'23 earnings on Monday before the market opens, the market still appears bullish on the container shipping stock. The company is set to report a large loss for the quarter, but some investors still forecast a dividend surprise, which would require a profit for the quarter. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock heading into a lackluster year ahead.
Lots Of Red Ahead
Analysts forecast ZIM reporting the following numbers for Q1 as follows:
- Consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 vs. $14.19 year ago
- Consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (-57.3% Y/Y)
ZIM faces a tough market ahead with the Drewry Index trading mostly along the bottom for the last month or so. The May 18 shipping rate for a 40-foot container was $1,720, up so slightly from a $1,709 low rate back on April 13.
The negative part for bulls is the shipping index rate continues to dip again from the $1,774 high back on April 20. The World Container Index dipped $54 in the last month alone and appears poised to set new lows.
The index actually sits 21% higher than the average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420 in a positive sign, but also an indication of how low the rates can head. Investors should assume this is the low rate of the cycle.
The problem for ZIM is that the lows weren't reached until the start of Q2. Whatever the container shipping company reports in Q1, the numbers will only get worse for Q2 and possibly into Q3.
Apparently, not many analysts forecast quarterly numbers on ZIM, but the consensus from 2 analysts is a far larger Q2 loss. In total, these quarterly losses amount to only a $1.60 loss for 2023 while the average of 6 analysts have a yearly forecast predicting a much larger loss of $2.54 per share.
The implication is that the quarterly numbers above will likely be far worse. The average analyst is actually predicting a nearly $0.25 additional loss per quarter during 2023.
Remember, ZIM still plans to take on newbuilds over the next couple of years amounting to 41 vessels with 58 charters up for renewal during 2023 and 2024. The company will likely not renew existing charters to not be stuck with extra inventory, but these container ships will hit the market whether ZIM markets them or someone else.
On the Q4'22 earnings call, CEO Eli Glickman was clear the vessels chartered from tonnage providers were at rates that will only be kept with renewals at lower rates:
Now, when we look at the vessels that come up for renewal, in ‘23 and in '24, that's clearly 50 vessels, most of them it is very likely, depending on what the market does, but if the market conditions remain difficult, most of those vessels will be delivered. We do not intend to break any of our commitments, vis-a-vis any of the tonnage provider, we will make the decision to redeliver tonnage when we have the ability to do so, or engage early with some tonnage provider to potentially discuss extension, if we think and at a lower rate, obviously, if we think that this suggests will be overused for us for longer period.
Only last month, ZIM announced the commissioning of 2 new LNG-powered vessels right into a market where demand is low. The container shipping company commissioned these vessels under a long-term chartering agreement with Seaspan Corporation at rates that are unlikely to be favorable to ZIM at this point considering the deals were signed back in February 2021.
Too Many Bulls
The amazing part of the ZIM story is how bullish Seeking Alpha contributors have become. Since Stone Fox Capital wrote the bearish article back in early April, the last 6 articles from 5 different contributors have all been bullish.
As established above, ZIM is set to report a Q1 loss starting a long string of large losses in the years ahead. Most investors buy this stock for the dividend and the company appears unlikely to pay a dividend with operating losses.
ZIM guided to 2023 adjusted EBIT between the $100 and $500 million range, providing investors with hope. As discussed before, the company was very bullish on shipping rates rising in the 2H of the year and that still appears unlikely.
Just today, Foot Locker (FL) highlighted an elevated inventory level leading to slashed financial targets. The footwear retailer will surely reduce demand for additional shipments from the likes of NIKE (NKE) in the year ahead. Foot Locker as depressed sales and inventory up 25% not providing an ideal time to forecast a rebound in container shipping rates.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that a lot of investors still appear bullish on ZIM despite the company not expected to report a profit for several years. The primary investor base expects a dividend and the container shipping company switching to losses could usher out the remaining bulls expecting additional dividends.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.