Arbor Realty Trust: Low Price, High Dividend Yield, And Risks

May 21, 2023 5:04 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)1 Comment
Summary

  • As ABR’s ex-date for 1Q 2023 dividend of $0.42 per share passed, the stock’s price decreased by 4%.
  • As the real estate housing market continues to struggle in 2023, some might argue that ABR’s financial results may impair in the upcoming quarters, causing dividend cuts.
  • Yes! ABR’s 2Q 2023 results may be weaker than in 1Q 2023. However, the company’s distributable earnings can be high enough to cover quarterly dividends of between $0.40 to $0.42.
  • At prices below $13, even with a quarterly dividend of $0.40 in the upcoming three quarters, ABR’s 1-year forward dividend yield is 12.5%.
  • The stock is a buy.

A street of partially finished new homes in a new suburban housing development in Spokane, Washington, USA.

Kirk Fisher

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) increased its dividend to $0.42 per share in 1Q 2023, from $0.38 per share in 1Q 2022 and $0.40 per share in 4Q 2022. In the past year, ABR’s stock price decreased by more than 20%, while the

Figure 1 – ABR’s dividend history

Seeking Alpha

Figure 2 – ABR’s dividend yield grade

Seeking Alpha

Figure 3 – ABR’s Structured Business portfolio

1Q 2023 results

Figure 4 – Real estate housing market predictions for 2023

www.noradarealestate.com

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

