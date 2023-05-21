Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lockheed Martin's Dividend: Aging Like Fine Wine

May 21, 2023 5:15 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)1 Comment
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.19K Followers

Summary

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation is set to announce its 21st consecutive dividend increase in September.
  • Dividend coverage looks much stronger now than in 2014 in most metrics.
  • The stock appears reasonably valued here, trading below 5-year average multiple and 30% away from the median price target.

Lockheed Martin Canada Mission Systems and Training in Ottawa on August 8, 2020

JHVEPhoto

My recent article on Altria Group, Inc. (MO) received mostly positive feedback from readers, who liked being able to compare the company's progress in a few key dividend related metrics over the last 7 years. I don't have as

LMT Dividend Growth

LMT Dividend Growth (Author, with data from Seeking Alpha)

LMT since 2014

LMT since 2014 (Seekingalpha.com)

LMT DGR

LMT DGR (Compiled by author with data from Seeking Alpha)

LMT Shares

LMT Shares (YCharts.com)

LMT Extrapolation

LMT Extrapolation (Author)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.19K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.