UFP Industries Is A Good Long-Term Addition

May 21, 2023 5:29 AM ETUFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)
Subrato Roy
Summary

  • UFP Industries' financials are solid with 10 year returns beating S&P 500, consistent earnings, decent RoE with low leverage.
  • Competitive advantages from vertical value chain, product breadth, proximity of facilities to customers, and long-term supplier relations to name some.
  • The short-term outlook based on leading economic indicators is starting to turn positive.
  • I give mid-cap UFPI stock a long-term buy rating.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Subrato Roy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Framework construction begins on new house.

500

10Y UFPI returns vs market

Seeking Alpha

EBIT

Seeking Alpha

RoE

Seeking Alpha

total debt to shareholder's equity

Author's calculation based on data from SheetsFinance

OCF

UFPI Investor Relations

business segments

UFPI Investor Relations

Innovation

UFPI Investor Relations

lumber prices

Trading Economics

UFPI unit sales

UFPI Investor Relations

us housing starts

Trading Economics

retail sales

Trading Economics

HD

Seeking Alpha

Low

Seeking Alpha

cost of debt

Author's calculation based on SheetsFinance data

FCF CAGR

Author's calculation based on SheetsFinance data

FCF DCF

Author's calculation based on macrotrends data

wall st target

Seeking Alpha

overall rating

Seeking Alpha

A financial risk professional with 15 years of experience in large financial organisations. Interest in technology and product management. By education a graduate in engineering and completed 2 levels of CFA. I have an interest in markets and a pipe dream of investing my way into FIRE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UFPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

