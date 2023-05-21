IDEV: Non-U.S. Developed Markets Offer Strong Nominal Returns

da-kuk

Introduction

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in non-U.S. developed market equities across the small-, mid- and large-cap segments. The fund invests in over 20 developed markets; using data from iShares themselves, I have produced the pie chart below which illustrates IDEV's geographical exposures as of recent.

Data from iShares.com

Note that the chart represents the fund's top 14 exposures. Approximately 4.78% of the fund was invested in "Other" geographies (not broken down by iShares); in any event, these can be considered immaterial. There is evidently some gravity toward the non-U.S. developed markets with deeper financial markets, with (in order of weight) Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and Germany at the top.

The fund casts a wide net, and had 2,294 holdings as of May 18, 2023. Net assets under management were $10.96 billion as of May 19, 2023. IDEV would appear to be a mostly beta-oriented fund; the methodology is not selective. However, one could consider IDEV as a hedge against the U.S. market, with an implicit U.S. dollar hedge as well, given that IDEV's holdings are ultimately going to be denominated in non-USD foreign currencies.

Risk and Volatility

I calculate IDEV's historical three-year beta as being 1.03x as compared to the S&P 500 index. In other words, IDEV does not appear to be more or less volatile in any material way to the S&P 500 index, a common equity benchmark for U.S. (and other global) investors. Downside beta I calculate as being 1.00x, while upside beta was 1.11x. In other words, over the past three years, IDEV has shown some capacity to out-perform in up markets. However, on a price-only basis, IDEV has trailed the S&P 500 index by about -9% on a full three-year basis.

In terms of dividend potential at the moment, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) S&P 500 index tracker offers a current yield of about 1.49%, whereas iShares have a comparable figure of 2.65% for IDEV. So, with over 100 extra basis points of yield, IDEV's return potential looks superficially rather similar to trackers like SPY. However, it is worthwhile pursuing a more holistic analysis. To build a valuation, I will follow my typical method, starting with the fund's benchmark, the MSCI World ex USA IMI index.

Return Profile

The most recent factsheet for IDEV's benchmark index offers a look into the portfolio's financial status: trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 15.44x and 13.04x are reported, respectively, as of April 28, 2023. The price/book ratio was reported as being 1.67x. The indicative trailing dividend yield was reported at 3.10%. These figures can serve as a proxy for IDEV's portfolio today, with an implied forward return on equity of 12.81% (which is fairly modest), and a dividend distribution rate from earnings of just under 50%.

Meanwhile, Morningstar estimate a three- to five-year earnings growth rate for IDEV's portfolio of 9.46%. Taking this information together, I have built the following model which assumes an average earnings growth rate of about 9.5% all considered (a geometric average) with a forward return on equity in the region of 12-13% (mostly steady). I assume the portfolio matures out to year six, with earnings growth settling down. The implied five-year IRR comes to circa 12.5%.

Author's Calculations

I used Professor Damodaran's suggestions to gauge the weighted country risk premium for IDEV, calculated as 0.69% (quite modest; developed markets usually have lower, or no, country risk premiums as they are considered safer). The weighted 10-year yield (the risk-free rate) was 2.43% in this analysis. All considered, the underlying ERP is large, at 9.43%.

Following this analysis, I would have to conclude that either the market thinks non-U.S. equities across the world are going to under-perform substantially, which is unlikely at this aggregate, multi-geography level, or alternatively perhaps that non-USD currencies will under-perform the U.S. dollar. In any event, from a diversification standpoint, IDEV looks attractive. An IRR of 12.54% suggests strong nominal returns, coupled with a very high risk-adjusted return. The standard deviation of the fund is very similar to the S&P 500 U.S. equity index. Therefore, I think IDEV stands to see some upside beta over the medium term, as I would expect the IRR to be sub-10% given the lower risk and interest rates associated with these developed markets.

The return is also helped by the fund's competitively low expense ratio of just 0.04%, with a tight bid/ask spread of 0.02% (30-day median). The higher assets under management (i.e., popularity) have no doubt helped to enable this lower aggregate expense and higher liquidity.

Perhaps the only part I do not like about IDEV is the lower return on equity associated with the portfolio: you can expect higher returns on equity in more productive nations like the United States. Nevertheless, from a value perspective, IDEV offers great value and I would expect it to perform well over the next five years from present prices.