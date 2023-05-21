IDEV: Non-U.S. Developed Markets Offer Strong Nominal Returns
Summary
- IDEV invests outside the United States in over 20 developed markets, although the fund is concentrated in closer to 14 markets.
- The fund maintains a relatively modest portfolio-wide return on equity. However, the fund is stable, and the beta matches the S&P 500.
- I think IDEV is fundamentally cheap. A five-year IRR estimate would exceed 12% per annum.
- All considered, while IDEV is closer to a "beta" instrument than an opportunity for alpha, I think IDEV shareholders will do well.
Introduction
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in non-U.S. developed market equities across the small-, mid- and large-cap segments. The fund invests in over 20 developed markets; using data from iShares themselves, I have produced the pie chart below which illustrates IDEV's geographical exposures as of recent.
Note that the chart represents the fund's top 14 exposures. Approximately 4.78% of the fund was invested in "Other" geographies (not broken down by iShares); in any event, these can be considered immaterial. There is evidently some gravity toward the non-U.S. developed markets with deeper financial markets, with (in order of weight) Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and Germany at the top.
The fund casts a wide net, and had 2,294 holdings as of May 18, 2023. Net assets under management were $10.96 billion as of May 19, 2023. IDEV would appear to be a mostly beta-oriented fund; the methodology is not selective. However, one could consider IDEV as a hedge against the U.S. market, with an implicit U.S. dollar hedge as well, given that IDEV's holdings are ultimately going to be denominated in non-USD foreign currencies.
Risk and Volatility
I calculate IDEV's historical three-year beta as being 1.03x as compared to the S&P 500 index. In other words, IDEV does not appear to be more or less volatile in any material way to the S&P 500 index, a common equity benchmark for U.S. (and other global) investors. Downside beta I calculate as being 1.00x, while upside beta was 1.11x. In other words, over the past three years, IDEV has shown some capacity to out-perform in up markets. However, on a price-only basis, IDEV has trailed the S&P 500 index by about -9% on a full three-year basis.
In terms of dividend potential at the moment, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) S&P 500 index tracker offers a current yield of about 1.49%, whereas iShares have a comparable figure of 2.65% for IDEV. So, with over 100 extra basis points of yield, IDEV's return potential looks superficially rather similar to trackers like SPY. However, it is worthwhile pursuing a more holistic analysis. To build a valuation, I will follow my typical method, starting with the fund's benchmark, the MSCI World ex USA IMI index.
Return Profile
The most recent factsheet for IDEV's benchmark index offers a look into the portfolio's financial status: trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 15.44x and 13.04x are reported, respectively, as of April 28, 2023. The price/book ratio was reported as being 1.67x. The indicative trailing dividend yield was reported at 3.10%. These figures can serve as a proxy for IDEV's portfolio today, with an implied forward return on equity of 12.81% (which is fairly modest), and a dividend distribution rate from earnings of just under 50%.
Meanwhile, Morningstar estimate a three- to five-year earnings growth rate for IDEV's portfolio of 9.46%. Taking this information together, I have built the following model which assumes an average earnings growth rate of about 9.5% all considered (a geometric average) with a forward return on equity in the region of 12-13% (mostly steady). I assume the portfolio matures out to year six, with earnings growth settling down. The implied five-year IRR comes to circa 12.5%.
I used Professor Damodaran's suggestions to gauge the weighted country risk premium for IDEV, calculated as 0.69% (quite modest; developed markets usually have lower, or no, country risk premiums as they are considered safer). The weighted 10-year yield (the risk-free rate) was 2.43% in this analysis. All considered, the underlying ERP is large, at 9.43%.
Following this analysis, I would have to conclude that either the market thinks non-U.S. equities across the world are going to under-perform substantially, which is unlikely at this aggregate, multi-geography level, or alternatively perhaps that non-USD currencies will under-perform the U.S. dollar. In any event, from a diversification standpoint, IDEV looks attractive. An IRR of 12.54% suggests strong nominal returns, coupled with a very high risk-adjusted return. The standard deviation of the fund is very similar to the S&P 500 U.S. equity index. Therefore, I think IDEV stands to see some upside beta over the medium term, as I would expect the IRR to be sub-10% given the lower risk and interest rates associated with these developed markets.
The return is also helped by the fund's competitively low expense ratio of just 0.04%, with a tight bid/ask spread of 0.02% (30-day median). The higher assets under management (i.e., popularity) have no doubt helped to enable this lower aggregate expense and higher liquidity.
Perhaps the only part I do not like about IDEV is the lower return on equity associated with the portfolio: you can expect higher returns on equity in more productive nations like the United States. Nevertheless, from a value perspective, IDEV offers great value and I would expect it to perform well over the next five years from present prices.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.