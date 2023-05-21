Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IDEV: Non-U.S. Developed Markets Offer Strong Nominal Returns

Hedge Insider
Summary

  • IDEV invests outside the United States in over 20 developed markets, although the fund is concentrated in closer to 14 markets.
  • The fund maintains a relatively modest portfolio-wide return on equity. However, the fund is stable, and the beta matches the S&P 500.
  • I think IDEV is fundamentally cheap. A five-year IRR estimate would exceed 12% per annum.
  • All considered, while IDEV is closer to a "beta" instrument than an opportunity for alpha, I think IDEV shareholders will do well.

Introduction

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in non-U.S. developed market equities across the small-, mid- and large-cap segments. The fund invests in over 20 developed markets; using data from

IDEV ETF Geographical Exposures

Data from iShares.com

IDEV ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

