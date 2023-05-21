Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luminar Technologies: Low Quality Financials And Too Much Uncertainty

May 21, 2023 5:33 AM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)
UFD Capital
Summary

  • Luminar Technologies is losing large amounts of money every quarter.
  • The company has negative stockholders equity and a low quality balance sheet.
  • The company has a sizable backlog, but a backlog does not guarantee any particular level of profitability with regard to that revenue.
  • While the company may have promising products and a growing backlog, their financial future is anything but certain.
  • Investors can be conservative here and wait for the company to prove they can profitably run their business.

Thesis

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is losing large amounts of money every quarter and has a low quality balance sheet. While the company does have a sizable backlog and is making progress on their business goals, a backlog does not

Luminar Order Backlog

UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

