Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Is Taking-Off

Summary

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions sells into a highly desired, well-funded segment of the Department of Defense.
  • After an acquisition spree, Kratos is transitioning to basic financial health improvement fundamentals that can potentially drive up the price of shares.
  • Analysts and shareholders are enthusiastic and Seeking Alpha raised its Hold assessment to a Buy when the price slipped under $14 per share.

Male Engineer Puts Processor in the Drone While Female Developer Programming on Laptop Computer. Futuristic and Innovative Technologies for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Concept.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Best Offense is Strong Defense

We have been bullish on companies in the defense and aerospace industry for nearly a decade. This essential industry enjoys annual budget growth worldwide. In America, the industry supports about 2M American

chart

Aerospace & Defense Pie (appsruntheworld.com/top-10-aerospace-defense-software-vendors-and-market-forecast/)

chart

Quant & Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/KTOS/ratings/quant-ratings)

chart

Kratos Segments (kratosdefense.com/technologies)

chart

Revenue & Earnings & Estimates (seekingalpha.com/symbol/KTOS)

graph

Estimates (seekingalpha.com/symbol/KTOS/earnings/estimates)

chart

Cash Flow Issues (wsj.com/market-data/quotes/KTOS/financials)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.08K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

