In US dollar terms the MSCI Japan remains 85% below its 1988 peak relative to the MSCI World, but this long-term underperformance has begun to reverse, and further outperformance is highly likely. While the outlook for real earnings and dividend growth will be constrained by weak real GDP growth over the long term, this is also likely to be the case for the MSCI World. However, the MSCI Japan has the benefit of an extremely undervalued currency and a slightly discounted stock market. The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is finally priced for long-term outperformance and should generate reasonable returns of around 5-6% annually in real terms.

MSCI Japan Vs MSCI World (Bloomberg)

The EWJ ETF

The EWJ tracks the performance of the MSCI Japan index, while excluding the bottom 15% of Japanese companies by market cap, which tilts it slightly larger than the benchmark. Despite seeing huge outflows since its peak in 2018, the EWJ still has a huge AUM of USD10.8bn and an average daily volume of USD452mn, making the ETF highly liquid. The ETF is also among the most diversified major equity markets, with the largest stock, Toyota (TM), making up just 5.3% of the index and the top 10 stocks making up just 23%. While the trailing dividend yield on the EWJ is just 1.1%, this should rise back towards the yield on the underlying MSCI Japan, which is currently 2.4%. The biggest drawback is the 0.51% expense ratio.

Strong Fundamental Growth Is Unsustainable

The underperformance of Japanese stocks over recent decades has come despite strong outperformance in fundamentals. In local currency terms, real earnings and dividend growth have averaged over 8% annually over the last 20 years, far outstripping the MSCI World. However, this earnings and dividend growth has been mainly driven by rising profit margins, with net margins rising by 7% per year over this period, leaving profit margins more than double their long-term average.

While profit margins remain significantly below the MSCI World average, we have seen a surge in profit margins in the US and Europe, which should be expected to mean revert lower. Even if Japanese margins remain at current elevated levels, the rate of real earnings dividend growth will have to converge with the real GDP growth rate, which is likely to be no higher than zero. This weak growth rate will not be unique to Japan. Japanese real GDP growth has underperformed the developed world average by around 1% annually over the past 20 years, almost all of which driven by the decline in the working-age population. These demographic factors are beginning to show up in growth figures across the developed world and should keeping rel equity returns low.

Yen Real Appreciation Should Contribute To Returns

Despite slow fundamental growth, the EWJ stands to benefit greatly from yen appreciation. Over the past 35 years the yen has depreciated by around 10% despite the fact that inflation has been significantly below that of the US. The yen's weakness over the past few years has been in large part justified by the rise in US real bond yields relative to those in Japan, but this has resulted in extremely strong future return prospects for the currency, as it is now trading almost 50% below its fair value in purchasing power parity terms.

USDJPY Vs Fair Value Based On PPP (Bloomberg, OECD)

This may be an overestimate of the yen's undervaluation as it does not take into account Japan's lower historical real GDP growth rate, which works in the opposite direction to low inflation and should reduce the fair value of the yen. However, even if we factor this in, the yen remains around 30% undervalued, suggesting that mean reversion should still contribute around 3% annually to real yen appreciation.

Note that a recovery in the real value of the yen may come from a rise in inflation in Japan, rather than nominal yen strength. The Bank of Japan's policy of expanding its balance sheet to fix long-term interest rates and allowing the yen to weaken has finally ignited some inflation pressures in the country. While headline CPI is below its peers at just 3.5%, the CPI basket may underrepresent the true rise in prices underway in the country, which has seen corporate revenues rise 17% year-on-year.

Japanese Stocks Are Undervalued Relative To The Rest Of The Developed World

Since 1995 when MSCI earnings data is available, the MSCI Japan has underperformed the MSCI World by 76%. The vast majority of the underperformance over the past three decades can be attributed to declining valuations. After trading at a valuation premium for most of the decades, the MSCI Japan now trades at a discount to the rest of the world. The forward PE ratio on the MSCI Japan fall to 14.7x versus 17.0x for the MSCI World, while the dividend yield is 2.4% versus the MSCI World's 2.1%. Discounted valuations and a higher dividend yield should make a small but positive contribution to EWJ returns over the coming years.

MSCI Japan and MSCI World Forward PE Ratios (Bloomberg)

Summary

Putting the above factors together, we should expect to see the EWJ post annual real returns of around 5-6%, driven by yen appreciation and dividend income, while the MSCI World looks set to return less than 2% annually. This would mark a significant improvement in absolute and relative terms for the EWJ, and risks appear weighted to the upside, particularly if the trend of rising profit margins remains intact.