Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWJ: Japan's Equity Recovery Is Just Beginning

May 21, 2023 5:50 AM ETiShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • After declining by 85% relative to the MSCI World since its 1988 peak, the MSCI Japan looks set to benefit from an extremely undervalued currency and a discounted stock market.
  • The EWJ is priced for real long-term returns of around 5-6% annually driven by yen appreciation and dividend income, which should be a few percentage points above the MSCI World.
  • This would mark a significant improvement in absolute and relative terms for the EWJ, and risks appear weighted to the upside, particularly if the trend of rising profit margins continues.
Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

In US dollar terms the MSCI Japan remains 85% below its 1988 peak relative to the MSCI World, but this long-term underperformance has begun to reverse, and further outperformance is highly likely. While the outlook for real earnings and dividend growth will be constrained

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.91K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.