Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Huntington Ingalls: A Deep-Value Defense Stock

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.08K Followers

Summary

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries is a value stock with an implied 2024 free cash flow yield of almost 10%, benefiting investors with a healthy balance sheet.
  • After 2023, HII is expected to boost its dividend and use aggressive buybacks to distribute free cash flow, making it up to 50% undervalued.
  • Despite facing challenges like slow growth and supply chain disruptions, HII has transformed into a strong value stock.

US Navy Aircraft Carrier

shaunl

Introduction

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is one of the few stocks I sold over the past three years. In this case, it was purely a strategic decision, as I went from five to four defense contractor stocks, which is still a lot for

Image

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Image

TradingView (HII)

Image

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Image

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Image

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Image

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Image

Leo Nelissen

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.08K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.