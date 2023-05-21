Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week Ahead: U.S. Debt Ceiling Drama Continues And The Dollar's Two-Week Rally Stalls

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • The greenback rose to new highs for the year against the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan.
  • The dollar approached important chart points and the debt ceiling machinations could very well go up to next week's Memorial Day, US holiday.
  • The Dollar Index posted a second strongly weekly rally.
  • The US dollar was confined to about an 80-point range on either side of CAD1.3480 last week.

STOP Sign standing on One Dollar Bills

esemelwe/iStock via Getty Images

Mostly stronger-than-expected economic data, hawkish rhetoric by several Fed officials, some signs of progress on the perverse drama over the debt ceiling, and a solid week for bank shares helped the dollar extend its recent recovery. The greenback rose

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.