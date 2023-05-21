Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Navigating A Disappointing Quarter, Approaching The Ninth Inning

Johnny Zhang, CFA
Summary

  • Despite the company beating revenue and EPS estimates, its growth engines, the cloud business, and China commerce experienced negative growth YoY.
  • The recovery of China's consumption spending has been delayed due to a lack of policy stimulus, but is close to an inflection point.
  • While 10.6x P/E FY2024 limits further downside potential, the spinoff of the $12 billion cloud segment could unlock its value potential.
  • I maintain a buy rating on the stock as the recovery play thesis, although delayed, still remains intact.

Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) experienced a post-earnings selloff of more than 5%, despite having an eye-popping valuation of 10.6x P/E FY 2024. While some investors argue that the reactions were overdone, considering the company's success in

Johnny Zhang, CFA
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

