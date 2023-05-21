Andrew Burton

Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) experienced a post-earnings selloff of more than 5%, despite having an eye-popping valuation of 10.6x P/E FY 2024. While some investors argue that the reactions were overdone, considering the company's success in beating revenue and EPS estimates However, when you take a closer look, it becomes evident that the BABA's growth engines that most analysts mainly focus on, such as the cloud segment and China commerce segment, are decelerating and showing no signs of rebound in 1Q FY2023. Additionally, the total revenue beat was largely contributed by 41% YoY growth of international commerce retail, which is not a core growth driver for the company. In order to see a reacceleration of top-line growth, it's necessary to wait and see a general rebound in China's retail online sales. Nevertheless, considering the dirt-cheap valuation, I maintain a buy rating on BABA as there is still an upside potential for the China reopening play in the coming quarters.

1Q23 Takeaway

Reuters

It's important to know that sell-side analysts had been slashing BABA's earnings estimates at the beginning of the year. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that the company managed to achieve better-than-expected results in 1Q FY2023. However, investors were very disappointed by the deceleration in the cloud segment, which saw a decline of 2% YoY, falling short of the street estimates for a slightly positive growth. This negative growth in the cloud business definitely raised concerns about BABA's growth engine, especially when compared to the 27% growth of (MSFT)'s Azure, 16% growth of (AMZN)'s AWS, and 28.1% growth of (GOOGL)'s Google Cloud. It's worth noting that this is the first time the cloud segment has experienced negative growth in its history, likely impacted by the Chinese government's decision to shift its cloud provider to Huawei following BABA's data breach last year.

Company Model DB

The table clearly shows that before the China technology crackdown, the cloud revenue growth for BABA had consistently maintained a 30% YoY growth, aligning with the growth momentum of leading U.S. cloud providers. However, it's important to note that due to a lack of demand, the company decided to cut cloud prices by up to 50% in response to ongoing competition with other cloud providers, such as Tencent and Huawei. This pricing adjustment is expected to have a negative impact on the cloud revenue growth in the near term.

Company Model DB

Despite a disappointing result in the cloud segment, the company's core business, China commerce, continues to face pressure with a 3% YOY deceleration. This indicates a delayed recovery in the retail sector in China. As evident from the chart, BABA's China online e-commerce revenue has decelerated from over 30% YoY growth in FY2020 to negative growth in the last quarter. Consequently, despite being a market leader in the China e-commerce industry, BABA is no longer considered a growth company, which justifies its current cheap valuation.

A New Business Structure

In the 1Q FY2023 earnings release, the company officially announced its approval for a full spinoff of the $12 billion Cloud business. This will be achieved through a stock dividend distribution to shareholders, with the goal of completing the IPO in the next 12 months. BABA will retain full control over Taobao and TMall commerce. I believe this strategic decision to retain these two segments is a cost-effective move that can alleviate the burden of capital allocation required to finance other low-margin segments. By focusing on these established and successful online retail platforms, BABA can allocate resources more efficiently and unlock potential value for long-term growth.

Potential Inflection Point

Investing.com

According to a source from McKinsey, the recovery of China's consumer confidence is still on track, but slower than expected. In April, China's retail sales showed robust growth, with 18.4% growth YoY. Although this fell below the consensus of 21%, it still indicated positive momentum in the retail sector. As I discussed in another article, a year-over-year inflection point is coming. In fact, the current earnings consensus in the China index, including BABA, has been revised downwards since the beginning of this year, setting low expectations for upside risks in the upcoming quarters. The slower-than-expected recovery can be attributed to the lack of stimulus measures, as the PBOC has concerns about potential inflationary pressure in contrast to the current inflationary environment in developed markets. However, if the economic recovery worsens, there may be a chance for a policy support in the second half of this year. As shown in the chart, a significant portion of the younger demographic, which plays a crucial role in e-commerce consumption, is currently unemployed.

Bloomberg

Cheap Valuation

The stock is currently trading at 12x P/E TTM, approaching to the level of the utility sector. This valuation reflects not only the company's stagnation in growth, but also the geopolitical risks in China. It's commonly known that a stock is cheap for a reason. In order to prevent BABA from becoming a value trap, a significant rebound in China's retail demand is seen as a major near-term catalyst. However, it's challenging to model a reacceleration of the company's cloud segment to reach pre-pandemic highs due to its removal from the government's list. Nonetheless, the company's plans to restructure into six units have the potential to boost its valuation. It's anticipated that all units, except for China e-commerce, will seek external funding and go public eventually. Therefore, the cheap valuation does provide a downside floor in the near term. However, for the stock to regain positive momentum, a reacceleration of its top-line growth is required.

Zacks

Conclusion

In sum, I believe 1Q FY2023 results were somewhat disappointing, with core businesses still showing no signs of rebound. The BABA's current valuation of 12x P/E TTM and 10.6x P/E FY2024 indicate investors' concern about the company's stagnant growth and the geopolitical risks in China. Keep in mind that there are underlying factors contributing to its low valuation. To prevent the stock from falling into a value trap in the future, a significant rebound in China's retail demand is crucial in the near term. However, it may be challenging to expect a reacceleration of the company's other revenue segments, such as the cloud business, to reach its pre-pandemic momentum, given its removal from the government's list and potential regulations. Lastly, the company's plans to restructure its units and the potential for seeking IPOs, could potentially boost its valuation. As investors, it's necessary to monitor China's retail demand, and the progress of the restructuring plans will be key factors in assessing its future prospects.