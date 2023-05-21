Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Powell Industries: Innovations Driving Long-Term Growth

May 21, 2023 7:05 AM ETPowell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • Powell Industries has demonstrated outperformance compared to the S&P 500 in the last 3 years when adjusting for dividends.
  • Powell's ability to leverage its expertise and innovate products has allowed for stability and long-term growth.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Powell is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has recently exemplified explosive growth over the past year along with outperformance in regards to recent earnings. I believe that Powell is a hold due to their decent dividend, ability to innovate and grow organically, and its current

Business overview

Share performance

Analyst consensus

Cost of Equity calculation

WACC Calculation

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF

Capital Structure

Financial Assumptions

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

