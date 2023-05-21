Croc80

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has recently exemplified explosive growth over the past year along with outperformance in regards to recent earnings. I believe that Powell is a hold due to their decent dividend, ability to innovate and grow organically, and its current overvaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

Powell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries specialize in designing, manufacturing, and servicing custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. Their diverse range of products includes integrated power control room substations, custom modules, electrical houses, circuit breakers, monitoring systems, motor control centers, bus duct systems, and distribution switchgear.

These products find applications in various industries, including oil and gas refining, onshore and offshore production, petrochemicals, LNG terminals, pipelines, mining, light rail traction power, electric utilities, pulp and paper, and heavy industrial markets. Powell Industries serves clients operating in voltage ranges from 480 volts to 38,000 volts.

In addition to manufacturing, the company offers value-added services such as spare parts, field inspections, installation, commissioning, modifications, repairs, retrofits, and replacement circuit breakers. With a global presence, Powell Industries operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Central and South America.

Powell Industries has a market capitalization of $702.27 million and has been performing well despite macroeconomic challenges. It has shown a growing ROIC of 7% and has reached a 52-week high of $60.02 and a low of $20.17, currently trading at $59.21 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13.

Furthermore, Powell Industries offers a healthy dividend yield of 1.9% with a safe payout ratio of 45.62%. This indicates that the company can adequately reward investors with consistent income while maintaining sufficient FCF to support its expansion plans.

Powell Industries surpassed expectations in Q2 2023, with impressive results both in terms of revenue and earnings per share. They achieved a significant beat with earnings per share at $0.70, exceeding estimates by $0.49. Additionally, their revenue of $171.4 million surpassed expectations by $24.37 million, representing a remarkable 34% year-over-year increase. These exceptional Q2 results demonstrate the company's ability to outperform even in the face of moderate economic headwinds.

The company also maintained guidance throughout 2023 and mentioned that they "are confident that this culture coupled with the positive transformational steps being taken internally at the company will drive another strong year of improved financial performance for Powell" (Brett Cope, earnings call transcript).

These earnings results, along with the company's positive guidance, exemplify Powell Industries' resilience, outperformance, and expansion capabilities. They showcase the company's ability to navigate challenges and consistently deliver impressive financial performance.

Outperforming the Broader Market

In the past three years, Powell Industries has demonstrated superior performance compared to the broader market, even when adjusting for dividends. This recent display of excellence underscores the company's resilience in the face of market headwinds and positions Powell Industries for continued long-term growth.

Leveraging Expertise to Generate Long-Term Growth

Powell Industries has established a strong track record of driving innovative growth and reinforcing its core business model through strategic investments in talent and research and development (R&D). This approach enables Powell to consistently outperform competitors and maintain a stable revenue stream, even during periods of declining demand.

A notable example of Powell's commitment to innovation is demonstrated by their PowelSmart intelligent devices. To reduce downtime and increase productivity, these hardware components improve reliability, provide round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities, and make it easier to implement preventative maintenance plans. The BriteSpot® Thermal Monitoring Solution, another cutting-edge offering from Powell, makes use of contemporary technologies to continuously monitor the temperature of switchgear components without violating accepted building practices. This system enables real-time predictive maintenance programs for increased reliability while assisting in preventing expensive downtime and repairs by identifying hot spots early on.

This positions Powell to stay relevant in the market and deliver competitive pricing, as these advanced products offer significant advantages to end-users in terms of cost efficiency. Powell's ongoing commitment to innovation and expansion also positions them to be compatible with renewable systems, fostering long-term growth and establishing a competitive edge in the industry.

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus rates Powell Industries a "hold". With an average 1Y price estimate of $47, analysts are projecting an average 20.62% downside.

Valuation

Prior to formulating my hypotheses and conducting a discounted cash flow analysis, it is essential to determine the Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital for Powell Industries using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. By considering a risk-free rate of 3.67%, I have determined that the Cost of Equity for Powell Industries amounts to 8.2%, as indicated below.

Assuming this Cost of Equity value, I was able to calculate the WACC to be 8.2% as displayed below, which is under the industry average of 11.68%.

After conducting a Firm Model discounted cash flow analysis, specifically using the Free Cash Flow to Firm approach, it has been determined that Powell Industries is currently overvalued by approximately 36%, based on a fair value estimation of approximately $37.9. This assessment was reached by applying a discount rate of 8.1% over a 5-year timeframe. Additionally, it is anticipated that Powell Industries will continue to enhance its innovative capabilities, leading to expanded profit margins and revenue growth in the coming years.

Risks

Supply Chain Disruptions: Powell sources the materials and components for its products through a global supply network. Natural catastrophes, geopolitical events, or problems with suppliers can cause supply chain disruptions, which can result in production delays, higher costs, and difficulty in satisfying consumer needs.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: Powell Industries is subject to several rules, regulations, and compliance requirements because it works in a highly regulated sector of the economy. There may be legal repercussions, fines, reputational harm, and operational disruptions if certain requirements, such as safety standards or environmental regulations, are broken.

Conclusion

To summarize, I rate Powell Industries a hold due to its solid dividend, recent outperformance in its sector, innovations driving organic growth, and overvaluation assuming my DCF figures. I believe that Powell indicates strong prospects for future growth thus, revisiting the stock would be necessary in the future.