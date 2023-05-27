Zorica Nastasic

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) uses its virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to develop cancer therapeutics in ocular and urologic oncology. These VDCs bind to "a subset of modified tumor associated glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) that are part of the heparan sulfate chain of HSPGs" to deliver therapeutic payloads. Here's the pipeline:

AURA PIPELINE (AURA WEBSITE)

Lead asset is Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011/Bel-Sar) which is being developed in a pivotal phase 3 trial targeting primary Choroidal Melanoma through an SC intervention. Bel-sar consists of HPV-based viral nanoparticles conjugated to infrared-activated small molecules. The company has proof of concept data through two different routes of administration. The same asset is also targeting bladder cancer (NMIBC), where it has positive in vivo data.

A VDC is a conjugate of a virus-like particle or VLP with a cytotoxic payload. A VLP has some of the interesting characteristics of a virus, like their ability to penetrate cell walls; however, they do not contain viral genetic material, cannot replicate, and do not cause diseases. VLPs are nanoscale structures that are highly immunogenic, and have been used in producing vaccines, most notably for a SARS-COV-2 vaccine. Despite their primary application for their immunogenic properties, VLPs are also capable of targeted drug delivery, by carrying drugs not only on the surface, but also by entrapping them within their cavity-like structure. "Among nanocarriers, VLPs are highly suitable for drug delivery purposes due to their ability to escape endosomes before lysosomal degradation."

VLPs have advantages over other nanocarriers; as the same source says:

VLPs have numerous features that make them ideal for targeted drug delivery. Delivery of materials using these NPs can provide targeted and intracellular drug delivery, increase the accumulation and bioavailability of drug in specific sites, e.g., tumor tissues, minimize the required dose of drug and improve treatment outcomes. Some VLPs show a natural tropism toward a particular tissue that is due to the virus from which they originated. For example, because HBV naturally infects the liver, HBV-derived VLPs can target liver cells. Similarly, rotaviruses show a special affinity for the intestine, so that this feature of their derived VLPs can be used for targeted delivery of the drug to the intestinal tissue [209]. More specific targeting is usually achieved by displaying the receptor-binding domain on the VLP surface. Target domains can be chemically or genetically attached to the surface of VLPs, which allows the VLPs to selectively bind to cancer cells that express a specific receptor and enhance the therapeutic effects of drugs [68].

Primary Choroidal Melanoma is a rare, often-fatal cancer with no approved drugs. Current standard of care is Radiotherapy or Enucleation. Bel-sar is a light activated molecule. It is injected intravitreally or through a Suprachoroidal injection. The light source comes from Ophthalmic laser. On February 16, the company announced positive interim safety and efficacy data from a phase 2 trial of bel-sar. This trial evaluated two key clinical endpoints: tumor control and visual acuity preservation. Medicine was given using the suprachoroidal (SC) route of administration. Patients were followed up for 10 months. Patients had first-line treatment with early-stage choroidal melanoma (indeterminate lesions and small choroidal melanoma (IL/CM)).

Data showed 89-100% tumor control. Safety-wise, only one patient lost visual acuity, and there were no serious AEs, "which is encouraging given that the majority of these patients had tumors close to the fovea or optic disk and would have likely experienced severe and irreversible vision loss with the current standard of care with radiotherapy."

Interestingly, in a dosing regimen similar to the planned phase 3, the following data was seen for tumor growth rate:

AURA P2 DATA (AURA WEBSITE)

This data bolsters the case for the planned phase 3.

There was also a dose-dependent response seen in patients in terms of tumor control rate, and the highest dose, as we saw, was well-tolerated. Visual acuity was preserved in around 90% of patients.

The company also presented comparative data which shows the safety of this therapy compared to other modes of treatment:

AURA SAFETY (AURA WEBSITE)

The phase 1b/2 IVT trial also did well, but not as well as the SC trial in either safety or efficacy.

The ocular oncology total addressable market consists of roughly 35,000 patients. This can be broken down into 11,000 patients in the initial indication of Choroidal Melanoma, 2000 patients for ocular surface cancers, 500 for retinoblastoma and 22,000 patients with follow-on Choroidal Metastasis. These are annual US/EU figures. 80% of the initial Choroidal Melanoma indication is diagnosed in the early stage, by about 100 niche ocular oncologists. 70% of these patients suffer irreparable vision loss after 5-10 years of radiotherapy treatment. This entire space presents a multibillion dollar opportunity with no approved products and no pipeline competitors as well.

Financials

AURA has a market cap of $449mn and a cash balance of $173mn. Research and development expenses were $14.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, while general and administrative expenses were $5.0 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 7-8 quarters; of course, expenses will increase in later stages.

AURA has a very heavy smart money presence, with only about 5% of the float held by retail investors. Key holders are Matrix Capital, Medicxi Capital and Adage Capital. Insider transactions are evenly distributed between buys and sells, with just a few buys more than sells.

Risks

The way this company has presented itself, it is difficult to point to specific risks. The only thing I can see is that of all the patents they own or have licensed, the first family starts expiring from October 2023, while there are patents that run up to 2038, 2040 and even 2042 for certain applied patents. It is difficult for me, in this brief overview and given my limited understanding of patents, to figure out how important the early expiry patents are to the overall scheme of things at Aura. Other than that, they have solid data, decent cash, an unmet medical need, and very little competition.

Trading volume is a bit low, at around 100k.

Bottomline

AURA looks like a very interesting, relatively-unknown company doing excellent medicine. It has an interesting "light-activated" approach that makes the drug safer, there's proof of concept, decent cash, and a phase 3 trial will soon begin. The market is huge, there's a large unmet need, and very little competition. I think this is a keeper.