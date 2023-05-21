Eric Thayer

I’ve published a number of articles on office REITs, highlighting my preference for the highest quality ones (both location and quality wise), because I believe those will be the ones that do the best in terms of keeping their occupancy high and ultimately those are the ones that have a chance of getting through this commercial real estate crash. As far as I know, there are four such REITs in the US – Boston Properties (BXP), Kilroy Realty Trust (KRC), Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM), and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) which I will cover today.

Each of these four has something that makes it stand out. For Highwoods, it’s the geographical location of their portfolio as they are almost exclusively focused on the fast-growing Sunbelt market. With zero West Coast exposure and only 10% of their properties located in legacy Northeast markets (Richmond and Pittsburgh in particular), the REIT is quite appealing to investors, at least at first glance. As I’ve argued a number of times, I don’t think this alone will result in major over performance, because while people and jobs have moved South, so has new construction which will likely put downward pressure on rents and occupancy as developers compete for a limited number of tenants. Nonetheless, I think Highwoods is well positioned to face competition as their properties are mostly A-class with an average age of 20 years, which is amongst the youngest in office REITs (this category is dominated by KRC at 12 years of age). Not only are their buildings relatively young, but they are also centrally located with 42% located in a central business district, 34% in cities and only 24% in suburban locations.

HIW Presentation

In terms of tenants, the REIT is quite heavily weighted towards what I would call traditional office jobs. Professional services account for 28% of total rent, followed by banking at 19% and insurance at 12%. All of these are under a direct threat of reducing workspace due to work from home, which is likely part of the reason why the stock price has dropped so much.

Looking at their Q1 results occupancy declined slightly from 91.1% to 89.6% on larger than average lease expirations and slower leasing. Going forward occupancy will be the single biggest driver of performance and management expects to end the year at 89-91%. It’s worth noting that some markets such as Nashville and Charlotte are doing extremely well with average occupancies of above 95%, while others are struggling. In Q1 leasing activity has slowed significantly as the company only leased 500,000 sft of space compared to a quarterly average of the last five quarters of 750,000 sft. Management gave no particular explanation as to why this was the case. What matters for our valuation is that management expects per share FFO to reach $3.68 to $3.82 which has been revised very slightly downwards and at midpoint represents a 7% drop from $4.03 in 2022 mainly caused by lower occupancy.

Before diving into the valuation, I want to look at their balance sheet, which beyond occupancy is extremely important for the REIT's survival. The company's debt stands at $3.3 billion, with liquidity of $685 million. This includes their $15.7 million in cash and a revolving line of credit. Highwoods is BBB rated and will not face any debt repayments this or next year which is great. Their portion of fixed debt, however, is on the lower end at 70%. This means that if rates continue to increase, so will their interest expense which will negatively impact their FFO.

With regards to valuation, the stock currently trades at just 5.3x FFO which is very far from the average of 13x it has traded at historically. The implied cap rate stands at 8.5%. Given the current economic situation, I’m hesitant to forecast a significant multiple expansion here. To be fair, investors are being rewarded to stay invested with a juicy 10% dividend yield which remains covered for now with a very solid forward payout ratio of 55%. What’s a bit reassuring is that the company didn’t cut its dividend during the pandemic and I don’t see a dividend cut as imminent at this time though only the future will tell. To conclude, I think the stock remains risky and I don’t expect a fast rebound unless interest rates drop soon. I see better alternatives in the market which is why I rate HIW as a HOLD for now.