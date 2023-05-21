Rumble: Disappointing Start To 2023
Summary
- Rumble reported a weak Q1'23 with most usage metrics declining.
- The online video platform has now guaranteed a large portion of the cash balance to new content providers.
- The stock has no business trading at $10 with the risky gamble of spending cash on content before the monetization levers are ready.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) should be in hyper-growth mode, yet the video-sharing platform saw growth smack into a wall during Q1'23. The company continues to add a variety of new content from emerging sports leagues to gaming influencers, adding up the costs. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock trading up at $10 now with the market focused solely on revenue growth.
Weak Quarter
The company had guided to a seasonally lower quarter due in large part to the Q4 bump from the elections and the political leaning content on the video platform. Rumble announced a ton of new content, leading to expectations the platform could continue showing growing consumption with lower monetization.
Unfortunately, the quarter was very weak on the consumption side. Rumble reported Minutes Watched Per Month ("MWPM") only grew 3% YoY to 10.8 billion, down from the 11.1 billion minutes in the prior quarter. The user totals were even weaker, with only 48 million MAUs, down substantially from the 80 million in the December quarter.
Rumble failed to capture the viewers that joined the video platform prior to the mid-term elections. While MAUs slumped, the company reported that hours of uploaded video per day soared 82% to 11,181.
The platform is becoming a place for new content, but users clearly are only joining for specific content and aren't sticking around to check out other content. In addition, Rumble has added substantial financial commitments to sign up a lot of the content the company is touting.
As the CFO highlighted on the Q1'23 earnings call and the company detailed in the Q1'23 10-Q, Rumble has made a substantial cash commitment on new content. The video platform has now committed $164 million in cash for programming and content, with terms over 12 to 48 months.
Growing Pains
The financials continue to show this issue, with revenues dipping back down to $17.6 million while costs continued to rise. The cost of services grew ~$2.5 million sequentially, while operating expenses were ~$12.8 million. Rumble now has an $8.4 million negative gross margin as the company runs into major growing pains, especially considering the plan to pay substantial sums to acquire content while monetization levers still aren't in place.
Rumble only has a cash balance of $326.3 million, down $12.0 million from the prior quarter. The cash balance seemed excessive in the beginning with the video-platform appearing more interested in an organic growth strategy with new content creators participating in revenue-sharing plans like subscriptions, badges, etc.
The large content outlays add risk to the story, with Rumble needing to monetize users in order to cover costs versus sharing the building revenue streams. The company is guaranteeing the platform grows, but this content is generally being rented and could require additional costs after these original terms roll off.
A big concern is that Rumble is competing against YouTube, owned by Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) with a cash balance topping $100 billion. While Rumble has free speech advantages, some of the new content steering away from right leaning political content could end up leaving the video-platform for the biggest spender.
The stock is back to a listed market cap of $2.7 billion with a revenue target not expected to even reach $100 million this year. For now, Rumble has committed far too much of the remaining cash towards content costs for investors to pay up for the stock. Under this scenario, too much of the revenue is rented versus other video platforms where most of the content isn't paid for and freely uploaded by users.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Rumble is far too expensive at $10. The market is too focused on revenue growth and needs to further understand the large financial commitments the company has signed in order to buy content, making Rumble much more similar to the struggling video streaming services.
Investors should sell the stock here at the highs and look to buy Rumble closer to the lows.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high-flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.