Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) should be in hyper-growth mode, yet the video-sharing platform saw growth smack into a wall during Q1'23. The company continues to add a variety of new content from emerging sports leagues to gaming influencers, adding up the costs. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock trading up at $10 now with the market focused solely on revenue growth.

Source: Finviz

Weak Quarter

The company had guided to a seasonally lower quarter due in large part to the Q4 bump from the elections and the political leaning content on the video platform. Rumble announced a ton of new content, leading to expectations the platform could continue showing growing consumption with lower monetization.

Unfortunately, the quarter was very weak on the consumption side. Rumble reported Minutes Watched Per Month ("MWPM") only grew 3% YoY to 10.8 billion, down from the 11.1 billion minutes in the prior quarter. The user totals were even weaker, with only 48 million MAUs, down substantially from the 80 million in the December quarter.

Source: Rumble Q1'23 10-Q

Rumble failed to capture the viewers that joined the video platform prior to the mid-term elections. While MAUs slumped, the company reported that hours of uploaded video per day soared 82% to 11,181.

The platform is becoming a place for new content, but users clearly are only joining for specific content and aren't sticking around to check out other content. In addition, Rumble has added substantial financial commitments to sign up a lot of the content the company is touting.

As the CFO highlighted on the Q1'23 earnings call and the company detailed in the Q1'23 10-Q, Rumble has made a substantial cash commitment on new content. The video platform has now committed $164 million in cash for programming and content, with terms over 12 to 48 months.

Source: Rumble Q1'23 10-Q

Growing Pains

The financials continue to show this issue, with revenues dipping back down to $17.6 million while costs continued to rise. The cost of services grew ~$2.5 million sequentially, while operating expenses were ~$12.8 million. Rumble now has an $8.4 million negative gross margin as the company runs into major growing pains, especially considering the plan to pay substantial sums to acquire content while monetization levers still aren't in place.

Source: Rumble Q1'23 earnings release

Rumble only has a cash balance of $326.3 million, down $12.0 million from the prior quarter. The cash balance seemed excessive in the beginning with the video-platform appearing more interested in an organic growth strategy with new content creators participating in revenue-sharing plans like subscriptions, badges, etc.

The large content outlays add risk to the story, with Rumble needing to monetize users in order to cover costs versus sharing the building revenue streams. The company is guaranteeing the platform grows, but this content is generally being rented and could require additional costs after these original terms roll off.

A big concern is that Rumble is competing against YouTube, owned by Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) with a cash balance topping $100 billion. While Rumble has free speech advantages, some of the new content steering away from right leaning political content could end up leaving the video-platform for the biggest spender.

The stock is back to a listed market cap of $2.7 billion with a revenue target not expected to even reach $100 million this year. For now, Rumble has committed far too much of the remaining cash towards content costs for investors to pay up for the stock. Under this scenario, too much of the revenue is rented versus other video platforms where most of the content isn't paid for and freely uploaded by users.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Rumble is far too expensive at $10. The market is too focused on revenue growth and needs to further understand the large financial commitments the company has signed in order to buy content, making Rumble much more similar to the struggling video streaming services.

Investors should sell the stock here at the highs and look to buy Rumble closer to the lows.