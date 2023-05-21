Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energizer Holdings: Slowly Making Progress

May 21, 2023 8:16 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • Price increases have driven sales growth, but for how long?
  • As expected, debt reduction efforts are moving slowly, given the company's limited cash flow.
  • The stock has stalled and does not have much upside.
  • Investors may consider selling covered calls to generate income.

different batteries

Mark Hochleitner/iStock via Getty Images

I suggested taking some profits in Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) in January. The stock had gone on a huge run, and it was an excellent time to book some profits. As expected, the stock has since stalled. The

Energizer Holdings Quarterly Revenue, Gross Profits, and Gross Margins (%)

Energizer Holdings Quarterly Revenue, Gross Profits, and Gross Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Energizer Holdings Debt, Cash, Net Debt, and Q/Q Change in Debt

Energizer Holdings Debt, Cash, Net Debt, and Q/Q Change in Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Energizer Holdings Discounted Cash Flow Model

Energizer Holdings Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VIS, ENR, CLX,REYN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

