Money, Banking, And Markets - Connecting The Dots

Summary

  • While the Fed is able to obscure its capital losses by valuing its assets at cost, there’s one item the Fed isn’t able to completely bury in its balance sheet accounting.
  • Regardless of the level of valuations, an improvement in the uniformity of market internals would defer our presently bearish outlook.
  • In my view, inflation isn’t brought under control by throwing the economy into recession, but by restoring monetary credibility.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

The basic thesis of gestalt theory might be formulated thus: there are contexts in which what is happening in the whole cannot be deduced from the characteristics of the separate pieces.

– Max Wertheimer

Most of us

Commercial bank assets and liabilities

Components of the Federal Reserve balance sheet

Estimated Federal Reserve cumulative losses (Hussman)

Long-term bond yield benchmarks (Hussman)

The Federal Reserve's deferred asset

The Fed balance sheet, excess deposits in banks, and bank holdings of cash and securities

U.S. net domestic investment as a share of GDP

Estimated uninsured deposits in U.S. banks (FDIC)

Commercial bank securities / loans

Hussman gauge of market internals

Nonfinancial market capitalization to gross value-added (Hussman)

Hussman MarketCap/GVA versus subsequent S&P 500 total returns

Corporate profit margins and real unit labor costs (Hussman)

U.S. sectoral deficits and surpluses

Baa bond yields, real unit labor costs, and S&P 500 operating margins

U.S. core PCE inflation during recessions

U.S. core CPI inflation during recessions

U.S. headline CPI inflation during recessions

This article was written by

John Hussman profile picture
John Hussman
7.72K Followers
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( http://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

