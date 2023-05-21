Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Asset Class Performance In 2023: What Happened And What's Next

May 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETNDX, DXY, ACWI, SPX1 Comment
Summary

  • With plenty of market volatility thus far in 2023, we reflect on year-to-date asset class performance.
  • What's been working? What hasn't? Are these trends likely to continue?
  • 2023 has seen a reversal of many of the trends of 2022.
  • The market is anticipating weaker growth and lower inflation, which seems like a reasonable base case to us.
  • We discuss how this will impact asset class performance for the rest of the year.

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The next figure shows asset class performance for all of 2022 and year-to-date in 2023. The first part of the figure contains ACWI, a global stock market index, and several U.S. stock market indexes. Next come the performance of commodities and of an

bars

Year-to-date asset class performance in 2023 (orange bars) and full-year performance in 2022 (blue bars). Please refer to the Key to Data section for an explanation of all the series. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

pos

QuantStreet, Bloomberg

10-yr

10-year Treasury yields. (Bloomberg)

dxy

Dollar index. (Bloomberg)

p/b

The white line is the price-to-book ratio of non-U.S. stocks and the blue line is the price-to-book ratio of the S&P 500 index. (Bloomberg)

desc

QuantStreet, Bloomberg

Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, IGOV, VGIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

